FCA Recalls 425,000 Jeep Compass, Ram 1500 Models In The U.S. To Fix Windshield Wipers

On Tuesday, Fiat Chrysler issued a recall for 425,588 Jeep Compass crossovers and Ram 1500 trucks in the U.S., including the Ram Classic, to fix windshield wipers that may not be properly secured. The recall also impacts an estimate 76,280 vehicles in Canada, as well as 3,280 in Mexico.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) publication, one or both wiper arms could loosen over time. If that happens, the windshield wipers may not work as they should, reducing driver visibility and increasing the risk of a crash. One complaint from a Jeep Compass owner in June 2019 noted that the wiper came off during a storm the day they bought the vehicle. The recall involves an “improperly formed wiper arm head joint”, and affects 2019 and 2020 Jeep Compass and Ram 1500 models.

The Safety Recall Report, also published as part of this recall, lays out how many examples of each model are affected.

316,626 Ram 1500 and Ram 1500 Classic trucks Built between April 28, 2019 and February 7, 2020 at Sterling Heights Assembly Built between May 17, 2019 and February 3, 2020 at Warren Truck Assembly Built between June 19, 2019 and March 3, 2020 at Salmotillo Truck Assembly

108,962 Jeep Compass crossovers Built between May 12, 2019 and March 3, 2020



The report says FCA will notify owners by the end of May to repair the problem free of charge. If you are an owner having issues with your windshield wipers, you can also contact the company’s customer care line at (800) 853-1403.