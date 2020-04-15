Mazda Offers Free Oil Changes, Car Cleaning To All U.S. Healthcare Workers Until May 4

Mazda service centers will be open to most makes and models as part of a free oil change program for healthcare workers. [Photos: Mazda]

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several automakers are jumping in to help the healthcare workers who put themselves in harm’s way to treat ill patients. Mazda announced Wednesday that its U.S. dealer network will provide free standard oil changes and car cleaning services to healthcare workers nationwide, beginning tomorrow, April 16. The program will run for the next two weeks, through May 4.

As part of the program, healthcare workers can bring cars of most makes and models — not just Mazdas — to a local dealer and get their oil changed without any charge, so long as they verify their occupation through a employee ID badge or pay stub. The Essential Car Care program, as its called, is meant to “honor the selfless dedication of the nation’s healthcare heroes in the fight against COVID-19.

Most Mazda dealerships across the U.S. are taking part in the program.

All current U.S. healthcare workers in eligible medical facilities including hospitals, urgent care, doctor’s offices and clinics, mental health providers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, public health agencies, laboratory and research centers, medical equipment providers, orthopedic and rehabilitation workers, blood banks and telehealth providers are eligible for the program. The program does exclude certain vehicles from free service, like exotics, classic cars and off-road vehicles, or vehicles with an engine oil capacity larger than 8 quarts.

As part of its $5 million investment into the program, Mazda says that the free oil changes are available at participating dealers across the country. If you are a healthcare worker and want to take advantage of the service, you can find out more information on Mazda’s website or by contacting a Mazda dealer in your area.

For Mazda owners: If you aren’t eligible to take advantage of this program but still need help during the COVID-19 crisis, Mazda Capital Services (through JPMorgan Chase Bank) is offering some relief options. Visit their website for more details.