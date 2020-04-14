Breaking: Leaked Dealer Materials Show The 2021 Mustang Mach-E Has More Power Than Ford Originally Claimed

The Mach-E forum just published some interesting power and torque specs on the upcoming Mustang Mach-E. Thanks to materials posted on Ford’s dealer training site (shown in a screenshot on their post), the Mach-E is a bit more powerful and should be quicker than the automaker originally claimed.

For reference, when the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E made its debut, it had four distinct power levels. The amount of power you get depends on whether you choose the Standard Range or Extended Range models, in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive forms. Now, these figures suggest buyers may get a little more juice for their money. Here are the figures the Mach-E forum quotes:

RWD and AWD Standard Range: 198 kW (266 hp) and 317 lb-ft torque +11 hp / +11 lb-ft of torque

RWD Extended Range: 216 kW (290 hp) and 317 lb-ft torque + 8 hp / +11 lb-ft torque

AWD Extended Range: 258 kW (346 hp) and 428 lb-ft torque +14 hp / +11 lb-ft torque



These numbers don’t mention the Mach-E GT

Ford quoted a 0-60 time in the low six second range for the least powerful, rear-wheel drive standard range model. A slight power bump may knock that figure down into the upper fives, and bring on even quicker 0-60 times for the all-wheel drive variants.

One figure conspicuously absent, at least for the moment, is the GT model. Ford quoted their most powerful version at 459 horsepower and 612 lb-ft of torque, a substantial bump on the AWD Extended Range model. Mind you, the GT isn’t slated to go on sale until Spring 2021, so we may know more later this year. Ford’s Standard Range and Extended Range models should go on sale in late 2020, though current circumstances may fully push the Mach-E back to a 2021 launch.

Check out our experience with the Mach-E from this year’s Chicago Auto Show below: