The Porsche Taycan 4S Gets A CARB-Certified Range of 289 Miles — Better Than The Turbo And Turbo S

(Image: Porsche)

The 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S comes out on top for range.

The folks over at taycanforum.com saw that the lower-end Porsche Taycan 4S received its CARB certification on March 16. Its range is 289.7 miles, according to their figures. By comparison, the Taycan Turbo got 281.8 miles and the Turbo S 273.8 miles range.

The Porsche Taycan has a mixed bag of reviews from various outlets, including our own review. The pain point for what’s otherwise a rock solid first attempt for a pure electric car was its less-than-stellar range, at least according to the EPA. In the right trim, though, you won’t be hurting for performance. You can get a 0-60 mph time in as little as 2.8 seconds and have a top speed of 160 mph. If you get the top-of-the-line Turbo S, you can get 750 horsepower and 774 lb-ft of torque.

While Tesla has products that can well exceed 300 miles of range, this is still a small victory for Porsche. Every mile helps.

The 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S CARB certificate is below:

In time, we’ll see other Porsche products that are electrified certified by CARB. It will be interesting to see if they intend to increase range, or opt for better performance. Time will tell.