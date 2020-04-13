Formula One Legend Sir Stirling Moss Has Passed Away At 90

Among the most recognizable names in Formula One history, Sir Stirling Moss is one of the all-time greats. Sadly, an FIA press release announced he has died at the age of 90 on Sunday. He began his racing career all the way back in 1948, and drove in Formula One alongside Juan Manuel Fangio, and took home sixteen Grand Prix wins, including his 1961 victories in both Monaco and Germany.

Moss was born in London on September 17, 1929.

On top of his F1 career, Sir Stirling Moss also drove a Mercedes 300 SLR to victory in the 1955 Mille Miglia race. There, he actually beat Fangio to take the title. While Moss didn’t wholesale win any championship titles, he also competed in Le Mans and Sebring. Apart from some touring car racing in the 1980s, he left Formula One racing after a crash at Goodwood in 1962, and officially retired from racing in 2011, at the age of 81.

Fellow F1 drivers and racing enthusiasts across the world remember Moss’ legacy, and we all extend our condolences to his family.