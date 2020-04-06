Tesla Engineers Repurpose Model 3 Parts In Prototype Ventilator Design To Help Fight COVID-19

While many of us are doing anything possible to stave off cabin fever and the waves of unfortunate news making it onto our feeds, here’s an encouraging story from Tesla engineers. The video above demonstrates a prototype that relies heavily on the company’s current parts supply, as the electric automaker prepares to ramp up ventilator production. More specifically, Tesla plans to reopen its New York plant to produce the devices soon.

Of course, these engineers aren’t alone in re-purposing automotive parts for ventilators. Ford showed a design using F-150 parts in late March. Beyond that, both Ford and General Motors plan to scale up production for ventilators, with the goal being to produce 100,000 ventilators within 100 days.

For their part, Tesla engineers didn’t specify an exact timeline for their final ventilator design to hit production. “There’s still a lot of work to do, but we’re giving it our best effort,” one says in the video above.