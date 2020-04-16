How About A Time Machine To Get Out Of This Mess? O’Reilly Auto Parts Has The Answer

Great Scott! It looks like O’Reilly Auto Parts might just have a way out the mess we’re in! Forget the parts you were looking to buy to keep your normal car in fighting shape — this is what you need right here! Using plutonium in the onboard nuclear reactor (available from your handy neighborhood supplier), this baby can provide an astonishing 1.21 gigawatts of electrical power to travel through time!

Of course, you need the stainless steel body of a 1981 – 1983 DeLorean DMC-12 for the flux capacitor to properly function, which may in some areas actually be harder to come by than the flux capacitor or the plutonium needed to run it. Although there have been a few on the market over the past couple months — just saying. With a little TLC and this flux capacitor, you can get that time machine up and running in a jiffy. What do you mean the flux capacitor’s sold out? Damn!

I’m sure there are plenty of us who’d love to gun it to 88 where, as O’Reilly so aptly describes, “light coming from the flux capacitor pulses until it becomes a steady stream of light at which point time travel begins!” Just be aware you time travel at your own risk!

But hey, if you can actually manage to get your hands on a flux capacitor, at least you’ll know what to do thanks to Doc Brown: