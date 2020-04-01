Volkswagen Debuts The Atlas Basecamp Accessory Package To Make Your Family Hauler Look More Like An Overlander

Within the past couple years, an overlanding frenzy has hit the market, and several ordinary family SUVs are rushing to take part in the boom. Particularly right now, as many of us are unable to leave our homes, the thought of having an ‘overlanding rig’ parked in the driveway can be hugely appealing. Some actually looked pretty good, like the Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp Concept that hit the New York International Auto Show last year. Now, VW is introducing the Basecamp Accessory line to make your 2021 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport look more like a rugged off-roader.

Mind you, the keyword there is that the package makes your Atlas look more like an off-roader. Apart from bespoke 17-inch wheels and more aggressive all-terrain tires, parts in the Basecamp Accessory range focus on styling, rather than sheer off-road performance. To that end, don’t expect lift kits, boron steel skid plates or winch-capable bumpers here. Instead, what you do get are some more rugged looking parts to make the Atlas look less like a mall crawler and more like an outdoor adventure vehicle, similar to what Subaru offers their customers.

Now, this kit will fit the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas, which means you do get sharper, more refined styling. VW updated the exterior look for the Atlas and its Cross Sport cousin, making them a bit less squared off in the process. The interior also gets notably sharp, yet familiar-looking updates to those who experienced the original Atlas, including a new steering wheel design and better materials on the top-end models.

Under the hood, you still get the same engine options in a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder unit or a 3.6-liter naturally-aspirated V6. The former makes 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, while the larger engine manages 276 horsepower and 266 lb-ft. Both mate up to an eight-speed automatic transmission. More importantly, both engines are available with all-wheel drive, which ought to make the most out of what’s available in the Basecamp Accessory package.

Opt for the whole kit, and you’ll get front quarter-panel-mounted Basecamp accessory badges, to show the world how much your SUV stands out from the rest of the Atlas crowd. Volkswagen hasn’t announced pricing for the kit or its individual pieces, but that information should be available soon. The kit is slated to go on sale this spring.