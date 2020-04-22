Owners Say These Are The Best 4x4s From Around The World! Dude, I Love My Ride @Home Edition

We get a peek into some of the cool off-road worthy SUVs we can't get here in the U.S.

We Americans are spoiled in many ways when it comes to serious off-roading SUVs. We have the Jeep Wrangler, the Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro, and we’ll soon have the revived Land Rover Defender and the brand new Ford Bronco. That’s to say nothing of our larger-than-life Toyota Land Cruiser and the abundance of mid-size, half-ton and heavy-duty trucks. Still, there are plenty of great off-roaders we don’t get here in America, so this Dude, I Love My Ride video heads around the world with some of the coolest off-roaders you all submitted to us.

Off-roaders from around the world!

Up first, we have a 1987 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 from Jonas, with 241,000 miles on the clock. It’s certainly lived an interesting life, including one of the rear wheels flying off at one point under a previous owner. The video submission shows plenty of great mods, including all the tools and gear he needs to head out on the trails.

The next one is a quick look at a 2000 Land Rover Discovery II. This one isn’t available in the U.S., as it’s a Td5 diesel model. Its owner mounted a rooftop tent atop the safari rack, as well as some cool off-road lights, but kept it on road tires to make it a reasonable family hauler.

Piotr from Poland has a 2013 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, also known as the Shogun and Montero Sport in other global markets. This body-on-frame SUV isn’t available in the U.S., as we get the unibody Outlander instead. Finally, Ilya brings us a 2017 Suzuki Jimny, a little off-roading unicorn we’re always wishing would come to the U.S. (if Suzuki still sold vehicles in America, that is). I mean, who wouldn’t want a small, light, three-door off-road SUV, right?

