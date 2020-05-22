CANCELLED: 2020 New York Auto Show Is Officially Done For — The Next Show Will Be In April 2021

Well, so much for that one. In another bit of news that will shock few, the organizers of the New York Auto Show called off any plans for the event to take place this year. After the event in April was scrapped to transform Javits Convention Center into a field hospital for coronavirus patients, the show was rescheduled to September 2020. Now, the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association released another statement Friday saying the rescheduled event won’t happen either.
“As of today, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center continued to be closed for all expo business due to its role as a field hospital for COVID-19 cases,” the statement begins. And while there are no patients in that facility right now, it’s currently on standby mode in the event new cases crop up in New York City. “Because of this, organizers of the New York International Auto Show have decided the next Show will take place April 2 – 11, 2021. Press days are March 31 & April 1.”
Here is the statement in its entirety:
Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have worked closely with the Governor’s office and with Javits officials to protect our attendees,” said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the organization that owns and operates the New York Auto Show. “We are extremely proud of the role the Javits Center has played during this difficult time, and we understand the need for it to remain ready to serve.
We also understand the immense planning needed for the automakers and their exhibit partners to construct a show of this magnitude. Because of the uncertainty caused by the virus, we feel it would not be prudent to continue with the 2020 Show and instead are preparing for an even greater 2021.
As representatives of automobile retailers, we know when this crisis passes there will be enormous pent-up demand for new vehicles in this region and across the country. We also know how important the Show is for consumers navigating the process,” Schienberg added.
Stay safe! We look forward to seeing you very soon.”