CANCELLED: 2020 New York Auto Show Is Officially Done For — The Next Show Will Be In April 2021

Well, so much for that one. In another bit of news that will shock few, the organizers of the New York Auto Show called off any plans for the event to take place this year. After the event in April was scrapped to transform Javits Convention Center into a field hospital for coronavirus patients, the show was rescheduled to September 2020. Now, the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association released another statement Friday saying the rescheduled event won’t happen either.

“As of today, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center continued to be closed for all expo business due to its role as a field hospital for COVID-19 cases,” the statement begins. And while there are no patients in that facility right now, it’s currently on standby mode in the event new cases crop up in New York City. “Because of this, organizers of the New York International Auto Show have decided the next Show will take place April 2 – 11, 2021. Press days are March 31 & April 1.”

