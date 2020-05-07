The 2020 Chevy Corvette Could (Inadvertently) Be One Of The Rarest In Recent History: Report

GM production lines are currently halted, but may restart later this month. [Photos: General Motors]

2020 Chevrolet Corvette production is way down

Last year’s UAW strike and the current COVID-19 disruption may limit the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette’s production to 2,700 units. If that’s true, this model year may end up being one of the rarest production Corvettes in recent history. That limited production run is good news for collectors, but bad news if you’re a buyer looking to get your hands on the first of the C8 Corvettes. Instead of landing as a 2020 model, the production slowdown could very well push current deliveries out well into 2021.

Production of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette ground to a halt on March 20th, and the Bowling Green, Kentucky plant has been idle since. However, GM and other U.S. automakers have announced that they will restart production at most of their U.S. plants soon. At time of writing, General Motors may open up again as soon as Monday, May 18.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette has been hit with production issues since last year.

According to the Bowling Green plant manager in a recent interview, 2,700 examples of the 2020 Corvette were built between February 3 and March 20, 2020. That’s less than 10 percent of the factory’s 2019 run of seventh-generation Corvettes.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most impressive bang-for-the-buck vehicles we’ve ever tested. Its numbers are astonishing and its driving characteristics are world class. That’s exactly why thousands of customers jumped on the bandwagon to order one.

GM may quickly shift into the 2021 production run

According to General Motors, the 2021 Corvette production is (currently) slated to start on September 1st, 2020. That’s less than four months away at this point. In the interest of getting orders completed, GM may end up shifting its 2020 production run into 2021 models instead. For some consumers who wanted the 2020 model as a collector’s example, that would be a disaster. On the other hand, some consumers who simply want the best Corvette they can get for their money may not be too upset at getting a “newer” 2021 model.

Word has it several more Corvette versions are in the works, as well. So while its launch may have had a rocky start thanks to the circumstances, it looks like we’re in for some fantastic years ahead with the new Corvette.