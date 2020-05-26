The 2021 BMW 4 Series And Its Massive Grille Will Debut On June 2 — Here Are The Details

There's been a fierce debate since the concept emerged, but we'll see how it looks in a week's time

BMW’s official teaser image shows similaries to other recent models, but its face is what everyone will be talking about on June 2. [Photos: BMW]

The current generation BMW 4 Series is the brand’s longest-running coupe, first debuting back in 2013. Now, it’s going under the knife for a complete and comprehensive redesign. Our friends over at BMW Blog noticed the company put up a virtual reveal page, and announced a date for the reveal: June 2, 2020. According to their reports, at least 80 percent of the 4 Series’ design has been taken from the Concept 4. For the G22 generation, that will include the large and certainly controversial kidney grille.

Aside from the grille situation, the G22 4 Series does take most of its overall shape from the Concept 4 as well. The headlight placement is identical, although larger in the production version. From the prototype photo shown below, the long hood with its sleeker lines, rear fenders and wide stance also appear to carry over into the production version. The new design offers the 4 Series a more aggressive stance, and offers a clean-looking package behind the front fascia.

Overall, the styling lends the new 4 Series a sort of muscular, fastback look that’s really become popular in modern coupes.

The concept naturally takes styling to extremes, including the pronounced front end. It seems BMW has dialed that back a bit for the production version.

As far as powertrain options go, don’t expect BMW to change things up drastically from its current formula. The most likely options on the entry-level models would still be a 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine, as we currently see in the 430i. A BMW mainstay, the 3.0 liter inline-six, should make its way into the 440i. Currently, that B58 engine is also in the M340i sedan manages 382 hp and up to 369 lb-ft of torque, and comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

BMW’s camouflage hides most of the finer details here, but it seems the new 4 Series won’t shift its proportions dramatically from the old model.

Instead of the traditional reveal, the 2021 BMW 4 Series will make its debut virtually. If you’re interested, you can watch the reveal online on Tuesday June 2nd at 11 AM Eastern Time (8 AM PST). Stay tuned to TFLcar.com for more updates! In the meantime, check out the 4 Series’ sedan cousin in our buddy review below: