The Redesigned 2021 Buick Envision Leans Heavy On Bold Styling, Will Arrive Early Next Year

The 2021 Buick Envision will launch early next year with much bolder styling than its predecessor. [Photos: Buick]

Buick is doubling down on crossovers to sustain its future, as it drops conventional cars from the lineup like the Cascada, LaCrosse and Regal. In going after that goal, the General Motors brand has been introducing new models and redesigning its current ones, including this 2021 Buick Envision. The last model looked anonymous and frankly a bit boring as far as luxury crossovers are concerned, but this generation aims to kick that notion out the window.

Now, the 2021 Buick Envision sports much sharper styling to match its most newest siblings, the smaller Encore GX and the larger Enclave. Not only will it get new styling, but Buick will also sell it from early next year in the luxurious “Avenir” trim.

The 2021 Buick Envision will pack a wide range of technology to go with the new design, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a rear camera mirror, HD surround vision and front and rear park assist. It will also have a 10-inch infotainment display (a first for Buick) with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. “The design of and technology in the all-new Buick Envision are sure to be a hit in today’s growing premium SUV market,” says Buick and GMC’s global design director Helen Emsley.

As for technical details, Buick is mum for now beyond the fact it will have a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. Most likely that means it will carry on with the same 252 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque as before, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. More details will emerge down the road, but for now it looks like the Envision is heading in a good direction on its styling. Let us know what you think!

In the meantime, check out the Envision’s little brother from the Los Angeles Auto Show below: