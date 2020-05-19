The 2021 Genesis G80 Starts Just Under $50,000 — With The Most Expensive Models Topping Out Near $70,000

Genesis has staked its existence on luxury value from day one, but this new G80 sedan upped its game for 2021. The car has more pronounced styling to stand out from the German and Asian competition, and it has two new powertrains to boot.

Of course, anytime there’s a major redesign, there’s always that burning question in the back of your mind…how much is all this new design going to cost me? In short, it is substantially more expensive than the outgoing model, starting at $48,725 (including destination). However, that price still undercuts nearly all its competition, including the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series. If you go the German route instead, you’ll end up spending well over $50,000 to get into an equivalent midsize sedan.

What comes standard

For their latest-generation models, Genesis actually does call its base trim the “Standard”. And so, with the $48,725 2021 Genesis G80 Standard model, you get a 2.5-liter turbocharged direct-injected engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It puts out a respectable 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque, and the new G80 still comes standard with rear-wheel drive. Opt for all-wheel drive on in Standard trim, and the starting price rises $3,150 to $51,875.

The Standard model also gets full LED lighting, leatherette memory seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 18-inch alloy wheels and dual-zone climate control. All 2021 Genesis G80 models also come with an array of safety equipment, including forward collision avoidance assist, smart cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic collision alert, rain-sensing wipers and a park distance warning system front and rear.

Stepping up to higher trims

Sticking with the 2.5-liter engine, there are two more trims: Advanced and Prestige. Stepping up to the $53,325 Advanced model nets 19-inch wheels, a 21-speaker Lexicon premium audio system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats (you only get heated seats on the Standard), rear side shades, three-zone climate control and a powered trunk opener. For an aesthetic touch, you also get matte finish wood trim.

The 2.5T Prestige model starts at $57,625 and adds more luxurious features still. Now you get genuine leather seats, soft closing doors, wireless phone charging and access to Genesis’ digital key feature. Remote smart parking assist, a surround view monitor, rear occupant alert and powered seat bolsters and cushions is also available for the driver. A heated steering wheel and heated rear seats are only available on the Prestige model.

The 3.5-liter model is more powerful and expensive

If you need more grunt than the 2.5-liter engine provides, there’s also a 3.5-liter turocharged V-6. This replaces the old 5.0-liter V-8, and produces 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. You still start with the Standard trim, but now the Prestige is the only upgrade path from there, as well as whether to get rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Starting at $60,125, the rear-wheel drive Standard offers most of the same technology as the 2.5-liter version. However, you also get the “Advanced” content from the 2.5T, including 19-inch wheels, a panoramic roof, digital key, ventilated front seats and so on. All wheel drive is also a $3,150 option, as it is on on the 2.5T Standard.

Finally, the 2021 Genesis G80 3.5T Prestige starts at $66,125 before you spec it with all-wheel drive. This trim adds Nappa leather seats, a microsuede head liner, and a heads up display as well as a 3D instrument cluster, on top of all the tech you get with the 2.5T Prestige. This time, upgrading to all-wheel drive is also less expensive, costing just $2,150. That means an all-wheel drive 3.5T Prestige will set you back at least $68,775 before standalone options.

The 2021 Genesis G80 will go on sale in the second half of this year, and will join the larger G90 as well as the GV80 crossover in the brand’s redesigned lineup.