Report: The 2021 Nissan Rogue Should Make A Bit More Power And Get Better Fuel Economy

In a few months’ time, the 2021 Nissan Rogue is set to get the substantial makeover it needs to stay competitive. Behind the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, it’s often been the third most popular crossover in the country. We have a pretty good idea what the car will look like thanks to earlier leaked photos, but one question mark that floated in the air was whether it would get any more power.

Now, CarsDirect has the tentative answer, thanks to some newly discovered documents for fleet customers. In short: Don’t expect the company’s variable compression turbo engine to make an appearance here, but the redesigned Rogue will get slightly more power than before. It’s about time as well, since it hasn’t gotten a power bump since it first debuted back in 2008. The fleet documents show Nissan has bumped up output to 180 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, up 10 horsepower and 9 lb-ft, respectively.

Granted, any increase in horsepower is good in the case of the 2021 Nissan Rogue. So far as we can tell, the 2.5-liter inline-four will remain, since the power bump doesn’t suggest a completely new powertrain. If that’s the case, the CVT will most likely remain as well, so the 2021 Nissan Rogue was never going to be a rocket ship. While its power is certainly adequate for most everyday conditions, it doesn’t pull ahead of the pack. In fact, it simply matches the four-cylinder Jeep Cherokee at 180 horsepower. The Volkswagen Tiguan manages 184 horsepower (and much more torque, at 221 lb-ft), while the naturally-aspirated Mazda CX-5 manages 187 horsepower and the Honda CR-V is pegged at 190 horsepower. For its part, the Toyota RAV4 makes 203 horsepower from its 2.5-liter “Dynamic Force” engine.

The 2021 Nissan Rogue reportedly gets better fuel economy

Those fleet documents also mentioned fuel economy, where the 2021 Nissan Rogue will also see a 1 mpg increase, in addition to the extra power. Again, getting both power and efficiency is a nice touch. If that shakes out in the official EPA figures, then the new model should get 30 mpg combined. That puts it out ahead of most of its rivals, and brings the Rogue on par with both the CR-V and RAV4.

We should know more about the 2021 Nissan Rogue within the next few months, as Nissan plans to launch the model this fall. With new looks, better power and fuel efficiency and the vast array of tech the Japanese automaker brings to their vehicles, the new Rogue will likely help stem the flow from months of falling sales, especially in amid the current crunch. Stay tuned to TFLcar.com for more updates!