2021 Porsche 911 Targa Brings The Nearly-Convertible Into The 992 Generation, With Even More Grunt

Just in time for summer, the Porsche 911 once again has a Targa variant in the 992 generation, with order books opening on today’s virtual reveal. This 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 and the Targa 4S don’t look drastically different than the last 991 models, but that’s a sign of how well the formula worked when the company brought the distinctive wraparound rear glass and aluminum Targa bar back in 2014. Don’t fix what isn’t broken, right?

As with the previous generation, the 2021 Porsche Targa 4 and 4S still get a fabric top that can be opened or closed in 19 seconds. The more impressive times with the new car, however, are its acceleration times. A 3.0-liter, six-cylinder boxer engine comes in two power outputs depending on which model you choose.

The Targa 4 manages 379 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. With the Sport Chrono Package, Porsche says 62 mph comes up in just 4.2 seconds, which is one-tenth of a second faster than the old model. The Targa 4S, on the other hand, makes 443 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque, with a quoted 0-62 time of 3.6 seconds — four-tenths of a second faster than the last one. Both cars come standard with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive. However, you can order a seven-speed manual transmission on the Targa 4S, which comes with the Sport Chrono Package.

The 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 packs a 180 mph top speed, while the Targa 4S can manage 189 mph.

More minor changes to the new 911 Targa

Despite the undramatic transformation each 911 goes under from one generation to the next, there is more going on under the skin of the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa. Beyond just giving it more power, Porsche also uses a water-cooled differential unit and clutch with reinforced clutch discs to make the best use of that power. Porsche’s Active Suspension Management system also cones standard on the 911 Targa, so you’ll also have electronically controlled variable damping to create the sharpest handling experience possible.

Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, which uses brake-based torque vectoring and an electronic limited-slip rear differential, is available on the Targa 4 and standard on the 4S. The manual-equipped Targa 4S, however, does have a mechanical limited-slip differential instead.

Pricing

If you’ve been following the saga of the Porsche 911 Targa, you’d know it’s not an inexpensive proposition over the standard Carrera 4 coupe. That’s still the case here, as the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 starts at $120,650. The Targa 4S, for its part, comes with a $136,550 price tag — both of which are roughly $14,100 more expensive than their Carrera 4 and Carrera 4S counterparts.

Porsche announced Monday it would also debut a special edition of the 911 Targa sometime in June, which will supposedly bring unique styling touches and even more technology to the table.