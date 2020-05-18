2021 Toyota Sienna Goes All Hybrid, And The New XSE Trim Offers A Sporty Flavor

There are relatively few players still in the minivan game, but Toyota’s been one of the strongest presences with the Sienna. Now, it’s time for a redesign, and the 2021 Toyota Sienna has a new trick up its sleeve — the lineup has gone all hybrid.

You’d think Toyota would have done it a lot sooner, particularly as Chrysler’s Pacifica Hybrid has been the only van in the market to use electric motors for a few years now. Plainly, the Japanese automaker wasn’t content to leave the hybrid minivan market on the table, as it’s expanded the system to no fewer than ten different models (eleven if you include the all-electric Mirai). Like the previous generation, the 2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid still comes with available all-wheel drive, as well as a family-friendly 3,500-pound towing capacity. And not to leave convenience on the table for the Honda Odyssey, it still has the available onboard vacuum cleaner and refrigerator as well.

The 2021 Toyota Sienna still has a range of trim levels, but there’s one key difference here. [Photos: Toyota]

Under the hood, the 2021 Toyota Sienna uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine works in tandem with two electric motors. The “Toyota Hybrid System II”, as the automaker calls it, is not a plug-in hybrid system, but it does use the gas motor and regenerative braking to charge the battery as you drive along. Thanks to the electrified powertrain, Toyota estimates the 2021 Sienna Hybrid will manage 33 mpg combined. If that’s the case in its official MPG ratings, that means the Sienna would beat out the Pacifica Hybrid by about 10 percent.

Like the Toyota’s hybrid crossover, the all-wheel drive system ditches the standard transfer case, using an electric motor to power the rear wheels when needed instead. Using that system, torque distribution can vary between 100:0 to the front and 20:80 to the rear.

Safety and technology

Toyota has also been rolling out its Safety Sense 2.0 system across its lineup, and that applies to the 2021 Toyota Sienna. Features like a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, full-speed radar cruise control, lane departure assist, automatic high beams and lane trace assist come standard on all trim levels, from the base LE to to the XLE, XSE, Limited and all-new Platinum trim level.

Seven USB ports, an available Wi-Fi hotspot, an available 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display, 1,500-watt inverter (on XLE and above) and a 1,200 watt premium stereo system (optional on XLE and XSE, standard on Limited and Platinum) round out the wide range of available technology on the new Sienna. A Bird’s Eye View camera with a 360-degree overhead view is standard on Sienna Platinum.

The sport XSE trim, shown in the photos above, adds a sporty flavor with 20-inch aluminum wheels. By moving to the new TNGA-K platform, Toyota also promises the new Sienna will be more rigid and solid to drive, complete with an updated multi-link rear suspension system.

Pricing is not available yet, but the 2021 Toyota Sienna will be on sale later this year. Stay tuned to TFLcar.com for more updates!