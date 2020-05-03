Ask Nathan: Next Jeep Generation Grand Cherokee, Future Toyota Sienna Hybrid and a 3K Used Car Response?

Will the next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee look like this Jeep Yuntu concept?

(Image: Jeep)

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

What’s up with the next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Toyota Sienna Hybrid?

A response about our $3,000 (or less) used car video

The first question comes from a Jeep fan who is curious about the next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Q: I must be bored, this is my 3rd email to TFL, unheard of “pre-covid”, ha.

This is about the 2022(?) Jeep WL.

Skipping the 80th Anniversary seems drastic, or is Jeep going to still have a 2021 (Short Duration) WK2 80th with “special colors & interior” like my 2016 WK2 Recon Green Laredo Edition 4X4?

The latest JEEP Rendering of the interior looks promising, the exterior, at 1st glance seems almost indistinguishable from the Current Grand Cherokee.

Yea yea I know “they” never comment on future product . . . but, do YOU have an Opinion or “spy intel” you can share or further speculate about? Other than what we see on 5th Gen’s New WL-Forum?

Thanks.

FlyFinaticLou

A: Hi Lou! There are a TON of questions about the next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee – both inside and out.

Obviously, Jeep will be delayed with rolling out many products, and that should include the next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee. I think it would make sense to stretch out the current batch of fourth-generation WK2s.

The MBZ W166 platform predates the WK2 by several years. Simply put, it’s old. FCA has done a remarkable job keeping the old vehicle relevant and competitive, it’s time for a change. It looks like FCA’s new-ish Giorgio platform will serve as the new platform. That’s good news as it’s stronger, lighter and far more sophisticated over the old platform.

That also means Italian/European influence with interior materials and design.

Here’s what we hear:

The Jeep Grand Cherokee (WL) will be assembled at the Jefferson Assembly Plant. It recently received $3 billion in investments.

” – – (A) few secrets of the WL slipped out back in August 2019 in an Instagram post, starting with the start of production in the spring of 2021. Digital instrument clusters measuring between 7.0 and 10.1 inches, touchscreen infotainment systems of up to 10.1 inches, and a cool-looking rotary shifter inspired by the Ram are some of the highlights to look forward to. – – Autoevolution

The Hemi, SRT and Trackhawk editions may be discontinued.

We hear that all production deadlines are subject to change thanks to the COVID 19 crisis. That could very well mean that the next Grand Cherokee will have to wait a year.

Rumors swirl around a turbocharged I6 in development that (many say) will outperform the current Hemi. It may be slated for crossover, SUV and truck development. We may see it in the next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee.

We’ll see.

FCA sells a lot of Grand Cherokees. Last year, they moved about a quarter of a million in North America alone. Not bad for an SUV that hit the road in 2011. The bottom line is that this is an incredibly important vehicle for FCA, they need to get it right – big time.

– N

The next question comes from a viewer who’s curious about the rumors of an upcoming Toyota Sienna (hybrid?) minivan.

Q: Any updated information on the new Sienna?

Rumor has hybrid, I just hope it isn’t the same engine that’s in 2020 Highlander hybrid. The Highlander hybrid is low on power (243hp), don’t going trying to pass someone on interstate.



Joe M

A: Hi Joe!

There are a ton of rumors about the next Toyota Sienna minivan. Yes, some of those rumor are not only about a possible hybrid, but a possible all-wheel drive (AWD) hybrid.

We know that Toyota is a pragmatic company. They have carefully watched FCA’s development and upgrades of the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica hybrid. It’s entirely possible that they are looking at building a plug-in version as well.

It’s possible that Toyota could develop the only plug-in, AWD minivan in North America. Now that would be something to see!

We should know more soon.

— N

The last question comes from a viewer who responded to a video we posted about a $3,000 (or less) used car.

Q: Just watched Nathan’s best 3k car video.

$3500 cash. I also believe most people really prefer the jacked up station wagons to cars anymore. Which also helps drive the price down. It is unfortunate with the pandemic going on now, but if you search there are great car deals out there. Just picked up this gem 2005 Honda Civic VP forcash.

Ben

A: Thanks for the email!

Sounds like you got a good deal! I took a quick look and found higher mileage examples running from $3,500 – $5,500. At the time that I was looking in the area the emailer requested, my choices were limited. I did see some Honda Accords as well, but I focused on the Camry as there were a bunch for sale in his area.

Almost any four-cylinder, front-drive passenger car has serious potential for rock-solid reliability. What’s important is proper maintenance and responsible former owners. Some brands, like Toyota and Honda, have especially good reputations for long-term quality.

In other cases, old Ford Crown Victorias and Chevrolet Caprices are almost legendary for reliability.

When people request my help, I try to keep in mind where they are looking, what their budget is and possible diamonds in the rough.

It certainly looks like you got a hell of a gem yourself!

Cheers!

N

Here’s that video..