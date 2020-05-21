U.S. Authorities Arrest Former Green Beret And Son In Connection With Carlos Ghosn Escape From Japan

Former Nissan CEO and chairman Carlos Ghosn has been in Lebanon since the end of 2019. [Photos: Nissan]

Two U.S. Men Arrested

Two men were arrested in Massachusetts on a Federal warrant suspected of aiding Carlos Ghosn in fleeing Japan on Wednesday, May 5th 2020. In January, 2020, Japanese prosecutors issued warrants for the arrest of two men from the United States, believed to have assisted in his escape. The Japanese government is seeking extradition of these two men.

Michael Taylor is a former Green Beret, Security Expert and Private Security Contractor

Japanese prosecutors stated that former Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor were in Japan at the time. Mr. Ghosn is believed to have escaped, hidden in a large box that evaded screening. Authorities said the duo helped Mr. Ghosn escape the country, and they indicate that the men helped orchestrate an elaborate escape plan:

“Once at the airport, their baggage passed through the security check without being screened and was loaded onto a private jet,” the complaint reads. “The two men boarded the private jet with the large boxes and departed for Turkey at approximately 11:10 p.m. Two days later, on December 31, 2019, Ghosn made a public announcement that he was in Lebanon.” – – Militarytimes.com

On December 28th, 2020, former chairman and CEO of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan after being charged with financial misconduct. He was under 24-hour house arrest and constantly under surveillance. Despite this, he managed to evade Japanese security agencies, boarded a plane and eventually arrived in Lebanon, where he is a citizen.

On 2 January 2020, Interpol issued a “red notice” to Lebanon seeking Ghosn’s arrest. International pressure is mounting on Lebanon to extradite Mr. Ghosn back to Japan, along with anyone else connected with the matter.