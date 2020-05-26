The Dodge Grand Caravan Is Officially Dead At The End Of May — FCA Is Closing The Order Books

The Dodge Grand Caravan will roll out of our lives, at least in its current form, at the end of this month. [Photos: Dodge]

What once was a mainstay in the minivan world will soon roll its way out of dealer order books at the end of this month, and eventually into the history books in the fall. Now, Dodge was planning to finally kill off the aging Grand Caravan entirely this month. As the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production at the Windsor Assembly Plant where the van is assembled, it received a three-month stay of execution.

Fiat Chrysler reopened the Windsor plant in Canada on May 18, as it also brought its American factories back online. Currently, the plant produces the Dodge Grand Caravan alongside the Chrysler Pacifica as well as the 2020 Chrysler Voyager. As the plant ramps production back up, it will crank through the rest of Grand Caravan production by August 22, the plant’s local union president confirmed to the Windsor Star.

The Grand Caravan Is Dodge’s Oldest Current Model

Most of us have experienced the Dodge Grand Caravan in its nearly 40-year lifespan, though this last generation has been the longest-running yet. While Chrysler updated the Grand Caravan roughly every four to six years through its first four generations, this fifth-generation “RT” model has been with us since 2007. It’s one of the oldest current cars on sale, but despite its age it still sold incredibly well even over the past few years.

In 2019, the Dodge Grand Caravan alone accounted for 30 percent of the brand’s sales, with 122,648 units finding owners. Fleet sales make up for a significant portion of those figures, but what endears the Dodge Grand Caravan to families is its low, low starting price. Whereas the Chrysler Pacifica starts at $34,045 (before any current discounts), the Dodge Grand Caravan starts at $27,040.

As Chrysler rolls out the lower-priced Voyager at $26,985 before destination, though, the old-school Dodge has run out of road, even in the value department. For those of you who are still looking for a killer deal on a (technically) new van, though, you may be able to snag a deal in the SE, SE+ or SXT trims. For 2020, there’s a 35th Anniversary Edition as well.

Don’t think FCA is leaving minivan fans high and dry, as they are refreshing the Pacifica for 2021: