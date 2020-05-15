It’s All Over: The Ford Fusion Will Reportedly Die On July 21

With the Fusion out of the picture, it’s all down to the Mustang. [Photos: Ford]

The Ford Fusion will roll out of our lives on July 21, according to a new Ford Authority report. As the company culled its passenger car lineup over the past two years, we’ve seen the Fiesta, Focus, Taurus and Flex head off into the sunset, and now the final Fusion’s date is set in stone, at least according to unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Now, you haven’t been able to actually order a new Fusion since late February. The order books closed on February 28. Ford is working through the last of its retail allocations, and the final model will roll off the Hermosillo, Mexico plant’s assembly line on July 21st. The Fusion-based Police Responder will end its run in just a few weeks, on June 5th.

Ford has not officially announced the Fusion’s expiration date just yet, and Ford Authority notes it could get a slight stay of execution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Ford is set to restart its North American production just next week, including the U.S. and Mexico, so it’s possible the company may take a bit longer to roll out the last Fusion. The Blue Oval may replace it with a lifted wagon-like crossover (think Subaru Outback), but it’s not clear what the circumstances are surrounding that.

When it actually debuts later this year, word has it the Ford Bronco Sport will also pick up the slack left behind by the Fusion and its Lincoln-branded twin, the MKZ.

Ford’s iconic Mustang is safe, but its sharing the stable with a lineup otherwise filled with crossovers, SUVs and trucks.

That just leaves the Mustang

With the Fusion’s departure, Ford’s Mustang is the last “passenger car” left standing in the lineup. From the EcoSport to the Expedition, from the Ranger (and possibly a Maverick mini-truck) to the F-Series, Ford’s current chapter of car manufacturing has reached the end of the road.

As for Ford’s next chapter, we’ll see the all-new Bronco SUV and Bronco Sport crossover later this year. It’s still a question mark, but we may eventually see the Fusion return as a wagon — though the Outback seems to be the only wagon Americans really accept, as most of the supposed Fusion wagon’s competition has gone out of production — and the company will expand the Mustang lineup with the all-electric Mach-E crossover.

Are you sad to see Ford’s passenger cars go? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned for more on all the cars dying in 2020 coming soon!