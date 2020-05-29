Breaking News: Ford Confirms The Mustang Mach 1 WILL Return For 2021

If you’re a fan of the Ford Mustang Mach 1, there’s some excellent news coming from the Blue Oval Friday: the name will in fact return for 2021. Unlike the company’s previous attempt to use the name, it won’t be as a special version of the Mustang Mach-E, either. No, we’re talking about the original Mustang, and Ford will revive the Mach 1 name as a limited edition model of its sixth-generation coupe.

The last time the Mach 1 name appeared on a Mustang was back in 2003, when Ford mixed modern styling with 1970s design cues, like the stripe and iconic font down the sides.

After a 17-year hiatus, the Mach 1 name will return to the Mustang for 2021.

Ford says the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 will be the most focused, track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang to date. Dave Pericak, director, Ford Icons, said of the news that “Mach 1 has a special place in Mustang history, and it’s time for this special edition to claim the top spot in our 5.0-liter V8 performance lineup and reward our hardcore Mustang enthusiasts who demand that next level of power, precision and collectability.”

Exactly what changes are at play remain unclear, but expect a wide range of chassis upgrades for the most “track-focused” 5.0-liter Mustang.

Will the Mach 1 replace the Bullitt?

Now, as to exactly what that means, Ford’s keeping it close to the vest for now. Obviously, the limited edition model will build on the GT, using its 5.0-liter V8. If you’re already thinking, “Wait a minute, Ford already has a special edition model based on the GT,” you’re absolutely correct. A popular rumor is that the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 will replace the Bullitt after its two-year production run, though Ford doesn’t outright confirm that here. It does make sense, as the Bullitt was built to commemorate the film’s 50th anniversary.

It also makes room for Ford to put more power in the GT (the Bullitt has 20 more horsepower, for 480) thanks to an intake manifold borrowed from the Shelby GT350. We also see the GT’s Performance Package — Level 2 on display here, which adds six-piston Brembo brakes, a unique rear spoiler and a high-performance front splitter, among several chassis upgrades.

Barring the unique styling cues, it’s unclear at this point whether the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 will get any bespoke performance upgrades that you can’t get in the Bullitt or the standard GT. We should know more in the coming months, but for now we can revel in the fact that Ford is reviving the Mach 1 name where a significant fan base says it belongs: on a V8-powered Mustang.