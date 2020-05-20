Ford Temporarily Shut Down Two Plants After Workers Diagnosed With COVID-19

Ford just restarted production this past Monday
Ford Motor Company temporarily shut down their Chicago and Dearborn assembly plants after workers tested positive for COVID-19. This comes days after reopening. Tuesday afternoon, two employees tested positive for Covid-19 at the Chicago plant where the Explorer (among others) is assembled. The Dearborn, MI assembly plant where the Ford F-150 is built shut down on Wednesday.
By Wednesday morning, the Chicago plant was back in service and by Wednesday evening, the Dearborn plant restarted production.
Ford says they are taking precautions
“When two employees who returned to work this week tested positive for Covid-19, we immediately notified people known to have been in close contact with the infected individuals and asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days,” said Kelli Felker, a spokesperson for Ford. “We also deep cleaned and disinfected the work area, equipment, team area and the path that the team member took.” – – CNN
Ford resumed operations in many production plants on Monday, May 18th. Among their safety protocols, they require medical test for every employee that exhibit symptoms. They also take everyone’s temperature as a precaution. After the employees departed, Ford instituted a deep cleaning on all surfaces.
“Our protocols are in place to help stop the spread of the virus.” – – Ford