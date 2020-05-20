Ford Temporarily Shut Down Two Plants After Workers Diagnosed With COVID-19

Ford just restarted production this past Monday

Ford Motor Company temporarily shut down their Chicago and Dearborn assembly plants after workers tested positive for COVID-19. This comes days after reopening. Tuesday afternoon, two employees tested positive for Covid-19 at the Chicago plant where the Explorer (among others) is assembled. The Dearborn, MI assembly plant where the Ford F-150 is built shut down on Wednesday.

By Wednesday morning, the Chicago plant was back in service and by Wednesday evening, the Dearborn plant restarted production.

Ford says they are taking precautions