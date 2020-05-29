TFLcar’s May 29 Weekly Roundup: More 2021 Ford Bronco Info, New Acura TLX And Next Nissan Z Car Teased

Here were the most popular stories of the week, in case you missed it

This week was a busy one as automakers continue to hum back to life. While there’s still plenty of uncertainty out there, we’re all keen to see some fresh and exciting news roll out, and the powers that be didn’t disappoint. In this news roundup, here are a few of TFLcar.com’s most popular posts, in case you missed the news!

Biggest story of the week: New 2021 Ford Bronco details

Until Ford finally reveals the 2021 Bronco, we’ve been in an information drought. However, earlier this week a source wishing to remain anonymous revealed several new details on Ford’s resurrected SUV.

On top of what we already know so far — body-on-frame design, removable roof panels, and so on — our source confirmed a seven-speed automatic transmission, two separate tire packages and gave us a shot of the car’s infotainment system.

2021 Acura TLX revives the “Type S” name

One big reveal this week was the sports sedan we’ve been waiting for these past several months. The 2021 Acura TLX debuted Thursday morning, complete with a turbocharged V6 ‘Type S’ model. Beyond having a new performance model, the TLX also brings new styling and technology to the table.

The new TLX isn’t set to break the bank either, according to Acura. The automaker says prices will start in the mid-$30,000 range. With the death of the RLX later this year, the new TLX also fills its shoes as the new flagship sedan of Acura’s lineup.

There’s (officially) a new Nissan Z car coming

If you’ve been saying to yourself that the Nissan 370Z sure has been around a long time, you’re not alone. Rumors have swirled for years as to exactly when the Japanese automaker would replace it — or if they’d replace it at all — but we finally had some confirmation by way of a new teaser video this week.

Alongside other hotly anticipated vehicles like the new Nissan Frontier, it seems the 2022 Nissan 400Z, as its unofficially called, will bring modern tech but also lean on retro styling cues of the Datsun 240Z, among others.

