TFL Studios Fleet Update: These Are The Best (And Worst) Vehicles We Own!

The great, the good, and the plain awful vehicles we bought with our own money.

We’re fortunate at TFL to have the means to cycle through a slew of new long-term cars and trucks to review, as well as fun project vehicles. Currently, that total adds up to a cool dozen project vehicles, all of which you’ve seen appear on at least one of our channels. Watch the video above as Tommy walks you through them all — including some very recent departures not on this list. And to see more, scroll through the whole list and photos below:

The Great

2019 Tesla Model X – Miles to date: 7,804. Problems: Nothing major, although the build quality leaves a lot to be desired.

2006 Land Rover LR3 – Miles to date: more than 5,000. Problems: New thermostat, and concerns about the original air suspension’s reliability, but so far so good. We use it as our off-road camera truck.

2004 VW Touareg – Miles to date: more than 6,000. Problems: One dead battery. One of the most surprisingly capable on- or off-road vehicles we’ve ever driven.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss – Miles to date: ~3,000. Problems: Zero. The Trail Boss has won over the entire staff at TFL. The 5.3-liter V8 is plenty powerful for anything we throw at it.

2020 Ford F-250 FX4 Super Duty – Miles to date: less than 2,000. Problems: Zero. Not many miles on this bad boy as its been in California getting a new suspension installed (see photo!). But we have big plans for the 7.3-liter V8 Godzilla-powered behemoth.

2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon – Miles to date: ~3,000. Problems: Zero. Our vote for the most off-road capable pickup ever. We just finished modifying it with a lift, snorkel, winch, and more to turn it into a true overlander.



That time we thought the Model X could go off-road

The Trail Boss has been a staff favorite

Our Jeep Gladiator Rubicon in overlanding mode

TFLtruck’s Ford F-250 showing off its new Carli suspension

The Land Rover LR3 is our reliable camera car

VW Touareg keeps on going

New to the fleet, this 1978 Subaru GL

Tommy’s Mini Cooper S JCW Check out TFL’s current fleet of “good” vehicles.

The Good

1978 Subaru GL – Miles to date: less than 400. Problems: Zero. The original 4WD wagon is a hoot to drive. We’re taking it to Moab for some off-roading soon.

2010 Mini Cooper S JCW – Miles to date: ~1,000. Problems: Zero. Tommy bought this to get into autocrossing, and it’s pretty much ready to go even with 104,000 miles on the odometer.



This one’s just a mess…

The Bad

2013 Mini Cooper S JCW GP – Miles to date: less than 500. Problems: Too many to count. One of only 500 versions of this car imported to the U.S., we quickly learned why it was the least expensive GP we could find in America.



The Undecided

In addition to the vehicles we own, we’re in possession of a couple of long-term loans: A 2020 Honda Civic Si and a 2020 Polaris RZR Pro XP.

Bonus – Staff Vehicles

Sometimes TFL staff end up buying our project vehicles after we’re done making videos about them.

1982 Mercedes-Benz 300D – Miles to date: couple 1,000. Tommy’s personal ‘forever’ car. He bought this turbo diesel with 150,000 miles on it. Still runs like a dream.

1987 Suzuki Samurai Convertible – Miles to date: A fair few. Nathan bought the Suzuki and has been slowing turning it into an off-roading beast.

Hummer H2 – Miles to date: Unknown. Andre ended up with the H2 and still loves it. He’s currently upgrading the infotainment system with a backup camera.

