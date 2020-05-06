The 2021 Audi A4 and A5 Get A Slight Power Boost And More Tech (With A Higher Price)

Audi refreshed the A4 for 2020, but now it’s a little bit faster as well. [Photo: Audi]

The past two years have brought major updates across most of Audi’s range, so there aren’t too many huge changes to report for 2021. The biggest changes are happening with the entry level A4 and A5, which each get more technology and a boost in power. Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system now comes standard on the A4 from the start, so a front-wheel drive option will no longer be available.

The 2021 Audi A4 and A5 four-cylinder models sport a modest 13 horsepower bump from the previous model year. That puts the entry-level A4 40 TFSI model at 201 horsepower, while the 45 TFSI model is up to 261 horsepower. A 12-volt mild-hybrid system should also help make the A4 and A5 a bit more efficient. The 2021 model year also adds the “40 TFSI” model to the A5, in addition to its current place in the A4 lineup.

Both models now also support wireless Apple CarPlay, and the cars get other small changes like a Black Optic package and a new black-painted roof option. Base pricing starts at $39,100 for the A4 (up $1,700 thanks to the standard all-wheel drive), and $41,800 for the A5 Sportback (excluding destination).

Other changes across Audi’s 2021 lineup

Audi refreshed the rest of its sedan and sportback lineup within the past two years, so there are more minor changes here. Mainly, Audi shuffled around standard tech like an integrated toll module for use on toll roads, wheel balances, and safety tech throughout various trims.

At the top end of the sedan lineup, the A8 gets more in the way of luxury equipment. Spend at least $86,500, and you’ll have access to 22-way adjustable seats and a 360-degree camera, as well as Velcona leather and new design LED headlights.