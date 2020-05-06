The 2021 Hyundai Palisade Lineup Gets Even More Luxurious With A New ‘Calligraphy’ Trim

So here’s a bit of a head-scratcher for you: You have your mainstream brand with a big, impressive new flagship crossover. You’re still a mainstream brand though, and you want to keep your models in a normal realm for everyday buyers. You spun off your higher-end, luxurious models into their own brand, but you still want to woo more buyers in with some choice options with Nappa leather, big alloy wheels and more standard tech than you know what to do with. What do you do?

This VIN decoder lays out the 2021 Hyundai Palisade lineup, including the new Calligraphy trim.

From this new reveal, you launch the 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy. This car just debuted in the South Korean market, but a recent NHTSA VIN decoder document more or less confirms a new, more luxurious trim will come to the United States. The Calligraphy model will be the new range-topper, slotting in above the current Hyundai Palisade Limited.

Thing is, you’re not exactly sitting in an econobox if you go for that option. The Calligraphy goes one further, as it’s based on the “VIP” model the South Korean market gets. Their normal Calligraphy is equivalent to our Limited trim. When you’re riding in this kind of luxury, more Nappa leather is the way to go, and the Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy offers it in three hues. There’s the beige above, or you can choose black or khaki. This trim also gets bespoke 20-inch alloy wheels and a paint color all its own, dubbed “Rain Forest”.

More than a base Genesis GV80?

Right now, buying a 2020 Hyundai Palisade Limited will relieve your wallet of about $46,045, if you go without all-wheel drive and accessories. So there’s little gap between the Palisade’s top-end prices and a base Genesis GV80 if you’re looking to step up into the luxury crossover segment. The 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, if it comes to the U.S., will likely set buyers back about $50,000 or maybe even a bit more.

Granted, the Calligraphy does offer buyers more choice, and the Palisade’s success will be further enhanced by bringing in some buyers who may go outside the Hyundai/Genesis brands for their family hauler. According to Roadshow, the Palisade is just the beginning of the Calligraphy trim as well. A Hyundai representative says that will make its way to more premium SUVs (read: Santa Fe?) in the U.S. soon.

Bear in mind that Hyundai has not confirmed this model for the U.S. just yet. The NHTSA document is a good sign, and several of Hyundai and Genesis’ Korea-first debuts have ultimately made their way to the U.S. market.