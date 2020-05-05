2021 Toyota Supra First Look: Can You Spot The Differences Between The Four-Cylinder And Six-Cylinder?

Which one is the four-cylinder Supra? [Photo: TFLcar]

What you see above are two Toyota Supras. If you’re asking, “why do you need two of them?”, that’s what we’re here to show in today’s video. These two are crucially different in that one is the new four-cylinder Supra, while the other is the six-cylinder we’ve already experienced . This week, we received both variants of the 2021 Toyota Supra from the company. We’ll be taking them on the track next Wednesday, May 13 (stay tuned to TFLcar!). But today, Tommy’s going to point out the short lists of features that differentiate each version from another outside of the biggest one, the BMW-sourced engines.

The 2.0-liter Toyota Supra, featured in a fantastic Nitro Yellow, is a new addition to the 2021 lineup. [Photo: Toyota]

Toyota Supra 2.0 – by the numbers

2.0-liter turbo also found in the BMW 330i and Z4 sDrive30i

255 horsepower

295 lb-ft. torque

18-inch wheels

8-speed automatic (only transmission available for the Supras)

The rear of the six-cylinder Supra is almost exactly the same as the four-cylinder, except for its exhaust. [Photo: TFLcar]

Toyota Supra 3.0 – More cylinders and a lot more power

3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six used in the BMW Z4 M40i.

382 horsepower

368 lb-ft. torque

19-inch wheels

Larger Brembo brakes

Power driver’s seat

Wireless phone charger

Head’s up display

More speakers

200 pounds heavier than the four-cylinder

And that’s really it, at least for key differences. The only way to quickly tell if you’re looking at the faster Supra is to look for the red Brembo brake calipers. Everything else about the cars looks — both from the exterior and the driver’s seat — feels almost exactly the same. As Tommy points out, that’s a weird decision on Toyota’s part. After all, the buyer’s shelling out what’s likely to be thousands of dollars more for the 3.0-liter turbo engine is going to get no visual credit, like they would if they bought something like a Lexus F-Sport model a M Performance model from BMW. Then again, that “sleeper” feel could work the other way, as well.

As a quick note, pricing information on the 2021 Toyota Supra won’t be available until June.

Yes, the Supra still shares some parts with BMW

Any BMW driver will be familiar with the gearshift lever and iDrive system in the Toyota Supra. [Photo: TFLcar]

The new 2021 Toyota Supras still share a host of critical parts with the BMW Z4 that was developed in conjunction with the Toyota. In fact, the use of BMW parts is so pervasive that one could be persuaded that the new Supra is just a BMW wrapped in Toyota sheetmetal and branding. Consider these high-touch/high-feel features pulled from the German make:

Both engines

The steering wheel

Gear-shift lever

iDrive infotainment controller

Climate controller

Key fob

One big difference though will come when owners take the Supra in for servicing at a Toyota dealer instead of pricier BMW dealership. We can’t yet share driving impressions and pricing information isn’t available at this time, but the general consensus seems to peg pricing in the $40,000 range for the 2.0-liter and the $50,000 range for the 3.0-liter straight-six.