The 2020 Land Rover Defender Is Finally Rolling Out To U.S. Dealerships

After some initial delays, the Land Rover Defender is beginning to roll out to dealers. [Photo: Land Rover]

We’ve been waiting awhile for the 2020 Land Rover Defender to hit our shores, and the company finally announced Monday that examples of the four-door 110 are starting to make their way to dealers across the United States. Exactly how many are hitting our shores remains a mystery (Land Rover didn’t elaborate on that), but the good news is that the first customers are getting their cars, at least “on a limited basis.”

According to Land Rover’s official release, U.S. dealers will get an “initial supply” of vehicles. That means you should be able to finally take a test drive yourself, at least in the 110 model. Shorter-wheelbase Defender 90 models should hit U.S. showrooms later this summer.

Currently, the 2020 Land Rover Defender is available in five separate trim levels, starting from $50,925 with the base Defender 110. From there, either the base model or the Defender 110 S are available with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. More expensive Defender 110 SE, HSE and the top of the line X trims instead use a 3.0-liter mild hybrid inline-six. Opt for the more powerful trims, and you’ll get 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, as well as a Land Rover-quoted 5.8 second 0-60 time (the 2.0-liter is 7.7 seconds) and 129 mph top speed.

The Land Rover Defender 110 X is the top of the model's new lineup.

Of course, not that speed matters much when we’re talking about the 2020 Land Rover Defender. Instead, much of its clout is down to its off-road ability, and every Defender 110 comes with a two-speed transfer case, electronic air suspension and the company’s Terrain Response system. The top-of-the-line Defender 110 X, though, gets Land Rover’s ‘All-Terrain Progress Control’ system and Terrain Response 2 as standard equipment, for $81,925 and up.

