2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition Brings Power To All Four Wheels Ahead Of The Van’s Redesign

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica also gets the new AWD system, but FCA's bringing it early to the current-gen model

Whether you want all-wheel drive for a bit of winter fun (in controlled conditions, of course!), or you want that added security, it’s finally here for the current-generation Chrysler Pacifica. Before the van’s 2021 redesign, FCA is taking the fight to the Toyota Sienna early with this 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Launch Edition. Finally, you folks who live in the snow belt and need an all-wheel drive van have more than one option, if your budget can stretch to it.

While the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Edition does bring all-wheel drive, there is a caveat. It’s only available as a $3,095 package option on the Touring L model. That means the MSRP starts at $41,735 including destination, which is $3,615 more expensive than the 2020 Sienna LE with all-wheel drive. The Touring L and Sienna LE are comparable trim levels in their respective lineup, but the Pacifica AWD Launch Edition’s price does include some more equipment as part of the deal.

On top of simply getting all-wheel drive, all 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition models get the S Appearance package. That includes blacked out badging, 18-inch wheels and gloss black on the headlamp “eyebrows”, grille surrounds and moldings. The interior gets McKinley leather seats with gray stitching and an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system.

Options on the AWD Launch Edition are similar to the standard Touring L, like a tri-pane panoramic sunroof, a trailer towing package, KeySense and the Premium Group package with a more powerful stereo system and more USB charging ports.

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition, which is equipped with the same AWD system that will be offered on the redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, is now open for dealer orders. The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition will arrive in dealerships in the third quarter of 2020 and represents the first Chrysler AWD minivan since 2004.

More on the AWD system

As with the 2021 model, the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition will keep its Stow ‘n Go seating, so you won’t lost practicality there. This latest model is the first Chrysler van since 2004 to offer power to all four wheels, and the Pacifica handles it by way of a Power Transfer Unit that splits torque from the nine-speed automatic transmission. From there, it can transfer up to 100 percent of available engine torque to the rear wheels through a three-piece driveshaft and rear drive module — an electronically controlled wet clutch that handles torque to the rear wheels.

When it’s not needed, the transfer unit is disconnected, allowing the van to run in front-wheel drive configuration for better fuel economy. The system also uses brake-lock torque distribution to handle wheel slippage, redirecting torque to the wheel with the most traction.

We will actually test out the new all-wheel drive Pacifica soon, so stay tuned for more updates!