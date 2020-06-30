The 2021 Buick Envision Gets A Sharp-Looking Interior To Match Its New Exterior Styling

The new 2021 Buick Envision sports a much nicer interior than its predecessor, at least judging by this Chinese version. [Photos: Buick]

As Buick shifts its entire lineup over to crossovers, the 2021 Envision gave a good first impression with its good looks when GM officially revealed its exterior in late May. Now, the automaker sourced a few new images showing the car’s interior — and again there’s little reason for disappointment. It’s just as sharp-looking as we’d expect, with what looks like a good amount of technology on tap to boot. Mind you, these are technically showing the Chinese version, but it’s likely the North American market will see a layout fairly similar to this one.

Front and center, the dated infotainment screen surrounded by a sea of black plastic is gone. Here, we have a larger 10-inch infotainment screen angled more toward the driver, with GM’s latest infotainment system onboard. The knobs that were robbing real estate in the old model have moved to the left side of the unit (again, closer to the driver), while the steering wheel buttons have also been replaced with GM’s more modern and robust layout. It’s a small touch, but Buick bringing back the color tri-shield over a monochromatic one adds a touch of contrast, while the steering wheel itself has more substantial spokes than before.

Down the center stack, the 2021 Buick Envision sports a slimmer set of climate controls to the old model. What’s more, because Buick replaced the bulky shifter with a push-button gear selector layout down the left side of the center tunnel, the driver can actually reach all the buttons without much issue. The controls directing the airflow look a bit less straightforward than they were before, but the fact that they’re smaller leaves a bit more storage space underneath the new climate buttons.

On the technology front, the new infotainment system will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. Beyond that, you also get automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and GM’s rear seat reminder.

As with other recent “Avenir” models, the Envision gets a mesh grille and chrome strip accentuating the tri-shield badge.

The 2021 Buick Envision Avenir tops off the range

As with its bigger Enclave brother, the 2021 Buick Envision also gets a range-topping Avenir trim. Some exterior changes set that model apart from the others, like the mesh grille and bespoke wheels. The interior also gets diamond-quilted leather seats and the Ivory White and Jazz Black accents shown in the first photo above.

Powertrains for the 2021 Buick Envision are still a question mark. That said, Buick updating the current 2.0-liter turbo engine is certainly in the cars, and in this 2021 Envision it will supposedly manage 252 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. GM is also making its nine-speed automatic transmission standard fare across most of its crossovers, so don’t expect the old six-speed or the naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder to make another appearance.

A large panoramic sunroof is also available in the 2021 Buick Envision.

GM will announce pricing closer to launch, and we expect the 2021 Buick Envision to launch over here in early calendar year 2021. Stay tuned for more updates!