Check Out The 2021 Ford Bronco In Its Natural Habitat — Slinging Mud In A Georgia Forest

We’re inching closer and closer to the 2021 Ford Bronco finally revealing itself, hopefully sometime within the next few weeks. At least we have to keep telling ourselves that in this crazy, unpredictable world, as it’s getting uncomfortable to keep holding our collective breath this long. Nevertheless, we did finally have some meaty (if unconfirmed) information roll in on the new Bronco last week, and now there’s some video from Bronco Nation to go with that.

While Bronco Nation did post the video, it’s clear by the manufacturer plates and the filming techniques that this is Ford’s own promotional material, similar to the Bronco prototype we saw bashing through the desert below:

In the first video, we see the 2021 Ford Bronco where it truly belongs: off-road. More specifically, in a Georgia forest fording water, slinging mud and showing what it can really do before the covers come off. More importantly for some, this also shows the two-door model, which will complement the four-door version at launch. One of these cars may also be sporting a seven-speed manual transmission, possibly with a low “granny” gear that’s not meant for road use, but absolutely perfect for applications like this.

So, it’s starting to get real that Ford will very soon have a tit-for-tat competitor to the Jeep Wrangler — and I frankly can hardly wait any longer. Competition’s a great thing for delivering more than just a couple real choices for off-road SUVs these days. From the venerable Wrangler to the Bronco and even the new Land Rover Defender, things are looking up for this year.

Ford may have the Goodyear Wrangler tires as an option on some Broncos, as well. [Photo: TFLcar]

A closer look at tires

Fortunately, this video also sheds more detail on what most photos to date have failed to catch. Some of these prototypes, at least, are in fact rolling on BFGoodrich KO2 tires, which have appeared in grainier spy shots on road-going prototypes in the past. In other recent spy shots, we’ve also seen Ford testing Goodyear Wrangler tires. Under the hood, we have it on good authority the 2021 Ford Bronco is packing at least a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder under the hood, similar to the new Ford Ranger. If that’s true, we could be looking at 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, or perhaps even more depending on how Ford decides to tune the Bronco’s engine.

While the 2021 Ford Bronco should make its debut any day now, Ford will most likely put it into production later this year. Customers may first start seeing their cars at the tail end of 2020 or possibly early 2021. Stay tuned form more updates!

The Bronco Nation also just set up a dedicated website for enthusiasts. Apart from publishing the video above, you can also check them out if you want to jump in on the conversation.