Report: Ford Dealer Says 2021 Bronco Order Books Open Up In December 2020, With The First Deliveries In April 2021

The 2021 Ford Bronco is still in development, but new information suggests we may see the order books open in December.

Bronco6G forums posted Thursday that there’s a time frame for the 2021 Ford Bronco order books to open, as well as when the first production models will start making it to customer. According to their post, which sites another sixth-generation Bronco Facebook group, order books for the new Bronco will open in December 2020. Beyond that, the first deliveries will take place starting in April 2021.

If you’re more interested in the “baby” Bronco Sport, you’ll be able to get your hands on that car a little sooner. Those orders will supposedly begin on July 1, according to what Bronco6G cites as a Ford dealer. Bronco Sport deliveries may then start in November 2020. Ford has not released any official information on ordering books for either model yet and these dates are always subject to change, so please take this information with an enormous grain of salt.

Still, that leaves the better part of an entire calendar year before the 2021 Ford Bronco actually hits the streets in large numbers. Another post within the same thread says, “From what I understand “Job 1″ being December 7th [2020] meant customer deliveries would begin in January or February.” In light of the coronavirus pandemic and its related delays, a new time frame of April 2021 would make sense, should this information prove to be accurate. For that, we’ll have to wait and see how Ford approaches the Bronco’s launch after they officially reveal the model on July 9.

The Bronco’s baby brother, the Bronco Sport, is apparently set to arrive first, at least according to this information.

What we know about the 2021 Ford Bronco so far

Of course, there’s already a great deal we know about the new Bronco even prior to its reveal. We’ve recently reported that it will in fact have a seven-speed manual transmission, 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, and front and rear locking differentials. Other items we noticed included an electronic disconnect for the front sway bar for greater articulation. Ford has ran the 2021 Ford Bronco prototypes with Goodyear Wranglers, BFGoodrich KO2s and Falken Wildpeak all-terrains in the past, so we’ll have to wait and see what you’re able to actually order on the off-road version when ordering books do open.

While some enthusiasts are upset by the long waits, others are looking at it as a prime opportunity to enjoy the new Bronco. After all, landing your new car in April means it will arrive just in time to have fun with it over the summer. If Ford does open the order books for the Bronco Sport first, it may also generate buzz if it performs well, as we can expect even greater things from its big brother.

The timeline is interesting, without a doubt, but we’ll have to see exactly how Ford plays this one out. Let us know whether you’re waiting for the 2021 Ford Bronco in the comments below!