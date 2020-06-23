2021 Ford Mustang Order Guide Lays Out Usable Battery Capacity And Full Range Of Options

[Photos: Ford]

While reservations for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E have been open for a little while, we’ve yet to see a full order guide, until now. Ford opened the dealer order book for their all-electric crossover, and a Mach-E Forum user posted the full Mach-E order guide. In that post, the photos lay out all the available options. Perhaps more importantly, though, these documents also reveal more information on usable battery capacity, which is about 10 percent lower than the gross capacity Ford lists on the reservation site.

The order guide images, at time of writing, are available in that post on the Mach-E forums (the link will open a new tab).

Right at the top, Ford lists the three models that are opening up first: the base Select, the Premium and the California Route 1 Edition. A limited First Edition model is part of the first run of models as well. The high-performance Mustang Mach-E GT will be available later, in early 2021. The crossover will be available in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive on both the Select and Premium, while the California Route 1 will be rear-wheel drive only and the GT will be all-wheel drive only. Ford’s dealer order guide, as posted, lists the usable capacity for the Select at 68 kWh regardless of the drivetrain layout. As for the Premium, you can get either a Standard Range (68 kWh) or an Extended Range model. Opting for the later increases the usable capacity to 88 kWh (Ford lists 98.8 kWh gross capacity).

To be clear, most electric automakers list capacity as the most energy the pack can hold. The amount you can actually use is always lower than that figure. Ford estimates up to 300 miles of driving range for the RWD Extended Range model, but those figures will change in the real world depending on driving conditions.

If you’re interested in buying one, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E should be available near the end of 2020.

Power figures are also listed

According to this dealer order guide, it also seems the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has more power than the automaker originally claimed. The 68 kWh models produce 266 horsepower (up from Ford’s 255 horsepower claim) and 317 lb-ft of torque, according to these documents. The 88 kWh, rear-wheel drive models manage 290 horsepower (up from 282), while the torque remains the same. Finally, the all-wheel drive 88 kWh models produce 346 horsepower (up from 332) and 428 lb-ft of torque.

As with other electric cars (i.e. Tesla), Ford could release future software updates to alter the Mach-E’s power output after the initial launch. As such, those figures are always subject to change over time.

Apart from the powertrain, the order guide also lists a plethora of option codes for each model in the Mustang Mach-E range. Check out the document as posted on the Mach-E forum to see what specific order combinations are available.