The 2021 Lexus IS Has A New Reveal Date, And A More Revealing Teaser Video

After postponing the June 9 reveal for the 2021 Lexus IS sedan, we have a new date on the horizon. If you were keen to see the luxury marque’s next entry-level sedan, you won’t have too long to wait. The global debut is now set to next Monday, June 15 at 7 P.M. EDT — less than a week from when we were originally supposed to see it.

The automaker did publish another short teaser video to tease our imaginations over the weekend, with some more details to digest. For instance, the new rear light cluster, with one unbroken LED strip that wraps around the outer taillight assemblies and stretches across the trunk. This silver model is an IS 350 F Sport, confirming (unsurprisingly) that both models will return in the next generation. That’s the top of the current IS lineup, though Lexus has introduced a V8-powered IS F before. Word is the high-performance model set to debut in a few months’ time won’t carry the full-on F badge, but will instead be called the IS 500.

As far as drivetrain configurations are concerned, the 2021 Lexus IS may or may not carry over what we’ve seen in the past. The IS 350 currently uses a 3.5-liter V6 engine, though depending on how drastically Lexus is overhauling the model, that may not be the case for the new one. The same story goes for the IS 300, which currently packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit. In “500” models, the number refers to a 5.0-liter V8 engine, though the Japanese automaker may stick to smaller displacement engines on their entry-level model, and stick with forced induction over sheer capacity.

Whatever the case may be, we’ll find out more soon. As before, the 2021 Lexus IS will ultimately compete against the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. As it will still be a rear-wheel drive sedan with optional all-wheel drive, the new IS will also take on the redesigned Acura TLX and its Type S performance variant.