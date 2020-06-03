After Years Of Begging, The 2021 Mazda3 May Get A Turbo Option After All

Oh yes, it may finally happen — we could soon get a turbocharged Mazda3. At least, that’s according to a Jalopnik report, which cites dealership codes from an anonymous source laying out the possibility of a new turbo option.

The report goes on to say that a dealer’s extranet system shows codes for the 2021 Mazda3, Mazda6, CX-5 and CX-9. That means we could see some interesting changes across all those models, but a follow-up to the Mazdaspeed3 is headline-grabbing news, if it turns out to be true. Now, Mazda likely won’t call it that, but think of it as a modern spiritual successor to the powerful hot hatch that went out of production back in 2013.

The list refers to a “MAZDA3 HB PP TURBO”, which denotes the engine’s existence. It would likely only be available on higher-trim models. That’s been the case with Mazda’s other models, although another important caveat is that a turbo Mazda3 would also only be available with all-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Most likely, the engine will be the turbocharged 2.5-liter SkyActiv engine out of the Mazda6, CX-5 and CX-9, with 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque (250 hp on premium fuel). It may get a slightly different tune here, but that’s definitely the most likely contender if this happens at all.

The latest Mazda3 looks sharp, but with just 186 horsepower the performance is more average than mind-boggling. A turbo would change that.

Other possible changes for 2021

Jalopnik didn’t just stop with the Mazda3 turbo news, either. According to their report, the 2.0-liter engine is actually making a comeback on the base model sedan. Mazda may also launch a base 2.5-liter model below the Mazda3 Sport with cloth seats instead of leatherette ones. Back when Mazda last redesigned the Mazda3, there were base models with fewer options to keep the price down, and with the Mazda3 not exactly flying off dealer lots the company may aim to compete more aggressively with segment leaders like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla.

The Mazda CX-5, CX-9 and Mazda6 will reportedly also get a new “Carbon Edition” next year, as an appearance package. As you can probably guess, that package features a lot of carbon fiber-looking pieces, but isn’t mechanically different from the standard cars.

Mazda won’t confirm any of this information at this point. Despite Jalopnik‘s coverage naming an accurate source, it’s still a rumor that should be taken with a grain of salt until we see more conclusive details, like spy photos. That may be closer than you think, though, so stay tuned for more updates!