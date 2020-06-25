All-New 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA Starts at $37,380 — Nearly $2,000 More Than The Old One

It does pack much-needed updates and new styling for the extra money

This all-new 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA has an affordable base price of $36,230

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is all-new, with new dimensions and a new power-train. The 2021 GLA is 3.6 inches taller, 1.2 inches wider and has a longer wheelbase (1.1 inches) over the older model. According to Mercedes-Benz, it has more passenger and cargo space over the previous generation GLA.

The 2021 GLA has a new “more efficient” turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine. It makes 221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. That’s a 13-hp gain over the old engine. It also comes standard with a “newly developed” eight-speed dual clutch DCT transmission.

For 2021, the interior has been completely updated and packs new technology. According to Mercedes, “With the standard MBUX interface, smartphone integration and widescreen dual display with touchscreen, the GLA features exceptional in-car operation and communication capabilities. MBUX takes user experience to the next level by incorporating a powerful computer, brilliant screens and graphics, a customizable display, learning-capable software, and Voice Control with natural language recognition.”

Some of the more notable standard equipment components include LED headlamps and tail-lamps, 18-inch wheels and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as a 7-inch Touchscreen Display.

The $36,230 base price is for the base 2021 GLE 250 FWD before destination charges. A GLA 250 with the 4MATIC all-wheel drive (AWD) system will start at $38,230.

We enjoyed the driving dynamics of the old GLA, but felt it was a bit too tight for passengers, among other issues. Perhaps this all-new model will make for a better all-around small crossover, but we’ll have to wait to experience that first-hand. We will know soon enough as it will be in dealerships very soon.

