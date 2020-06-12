Nissan Teases The 2021 Rogue Ahead Of Its Official June 15 Debut

Yes, we do technically already know what the 2021 Nissan Rogue looks like. Some blurry photos leaked back in April showing the unclad production model, and this official teaser from Nissan shows an identical looking car set to debut this upcoming Monday, June 15 at 9 A.M. EDT. That’s good news for those who think the current Rogue needs an overhaul, as this model looks sharper than ever.

That design starts up front with the split headlight and DRL arrangement. It’s a cue we’re seeing more often across the entire industry, and the new Rogue is joining in on that trend. The V-Motion grille also returns, though this time it’s wider and more pronounced than in the old model. In fact, you can spot that sort of wide V-like design throughout the 2021 Nissan Rogue, including with the headlight shape (that’s turned sideways) or even the side profile, from the A-pillar to the sudden downturn with the rear window, behind the rear doors. This teaser is missing its door handles, but at least it has regular size mirrors instead of the super slim, concept versions we know will never make it to production.

Against the likes of the redesigned Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CR-V, the 2021 Nissan Rogue makes a more daring statement than its predecessor.

What about what’s under the hood?

In the meantime while we’ve been waiting for the Rogue to officially debut, we do have some insight as to its powertrain. An earlier report suggested the new model will carry on with its 2.5-liter inline-four engine. It likely won’t be a completely new powertrain, but Nissan will bump its power and torque output to 180 horsepower and 184 lb-ft, respectively. That would put it more or less on par with the CR-V, while the RAV4’s horsepower advantage isn’t enough to put it leaps and bounds ahead of the Rogue. Like the CR-V, Nissan will almost certainly carry on using its CVT, since the same report suggested the new model will get 30 mpg combined.

Fortunately, we don’t have too much longer to wait for answers, so stay tuned for more news on June 15!