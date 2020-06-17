It’s Official: The Four-Cylinder 2021 Toyota Supra Rings In $8,000 Cheaper Than The Straight-Six

[Photos: TFLcar]

A year after launching the revived Toyota Supra, the 2021 model now brings in a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder variant that will take a smaller bite out of your wallet. Compared to the $51,945 base price for the 3.0-liter straight-six, the less powerful version commands an $8,000 lower price, starting at just $43,945. Those prices include Toyota’s $955 destination charge for the Supra.

The 3.0-liter Supra (left) manages 127 more horsepower than its 2.0-liter brother (right), but starts off $8,000 more expensive.

Effectively, what this does is offer buyers a price point between the lower-spec 86 and the more expensive and powerful Supra 3.0 models. When we tested both these cars back in May, we expected the entry-level variant to come in about $10,000 cheaper, so we weren’t too far off. You can see exactly how it performed on the track below:

On the outside, at least, the vast majority of onlookers won’t be able to spot the difference. Under the hood, that 2.0-liter engine manages 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. It also lacks the upgraded Brembo brakes and chassis stiffening of its big brother, but it’s still rear-wheel drive and packs the same eight-speed transmission. Compared to its bigger brother, the Supra 2.0 comes in more than 200 pounds lighter, and it does not have the active differential or adaptive suspension.

If you want something a bit more special, you can buy the A91 Edition. That car will net you the 3.0-liter engine (as last year’s Launch Edition did), and will only be available to 1,000 customers. The straight-six Supra still packs the same displacement, but Toyota boosted its output to 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque by way of a new dual-branch exhaust manifold and a new piston design that lowers the compression ratio from 11:0 to 10.2:1 to handle more boost.