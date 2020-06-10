Report: 2022 Chevy Corvette Z06 Will Have Active Aero To Accompany Its Naturally-Aspirated V8, And Possibly A Center-Mounted Exhaust

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the only version of the C8 you can buy now, but more are in the pipeline, including the new Z06. [Photos: Chevrolet]

Even as buyers come to grips with the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray as production ramps up once again, GM clearly isn’t going to stop there. The new C8 generation is slated to see several more models, including the next Z06, which should arrive as a 2022 model. We saw the new version in a leaked document showing the production schedule through 2025, so it’s little secret that more powerful Corvettes are coming. Muscle Cars and Trucks recently came about more details on the Z06, however, from a network of “well-placed sources”.

According to their report, and leaning on previous images filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the 2022 Chevy Corvette Z06 will use active aerodynamics. That includes adjustable wings, splitters and side flaps that will self-adjust depending on the driving conditions. When a driver brakes into a corner or accelerates to the Corvette’s top speed, the active aero will deploy in such a way as to keep the car stable. One caveat to that, however, concerns the rumors that the Z06 will have a massive rear wing. “Allegations of a large fixed rear wing for the upcoming C8 Z06 are baseless, according to our sources.”

The 2022 Chevy Corvette Z06 should take the aero to another level, but not over the top (Stingray pictured).

Beyond the aero, MC&T also had some insight about the tires the Corvette Z06 will use. If you opt for the optional carbon fiber wheels, you’ll be able to fit Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires in a staggered configuration. The front wheels, per the report, are 275/30 R20s, while the rears are massive 345/25 R21s. The tires are Z-rated, meaning they’ll be able to handle ludicrous speeds without much effort. These are the same factory tires that came on the 991-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS and GT2 RS.

One other insight that the report gave on the Corvette Z06 is a possible center-mounted rear exhaust. Instead of exiting at the edges of the rear fascia like on the Stingray, that would give a unique bit of flair to the Z06’s powertrain. Speaking of powertrain, the 2022 Chevy Corvette Z06 should house a naturally-aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 engine, codenamed LT6. Word has it the engine will make 650 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque, with an exhaust note tuned to sound more like an exotic. Clearly, the Corvette has already stepped into another league with the mid-engined layout, but the Z06 will take that concept further still as it takes on the European sports car elite.

Hopefully we’ll have more official updates soon, so stay tuned for more Corvette news!