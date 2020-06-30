2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Refresh: VW’s Best-Seller Gets A Styling And Tech Update For The U.S., But No New Engines

Throughout its 13-year lifespan, Volkswagen has produced over 6 million Tiguan crossovers, and it’s currently the German brand’s best-selling model in the U.S. It competes in a ferociously competitive segment with none other than the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue and Chevrolet Equinox, just to name a few, so it needs to stay fresh to remain competitive. We haven’t had this second-generation model for very long, but VW announced Tuesday that we will get an updated, long wheelbase model in Fall 2021.

These photos show the short wheelbase Tiguan, but we will continue to exclusively get the long wheelbase models here in the U.S. [Photos: Volkswagen]

The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, at least for the U.S. market, is more or less a styling update, as no major changes are happening under the hood. Volkswagen did announce a high-performance Tiguan R and a plug-in hybrid model, but neither of those are launching outside the European market yet. Similar to what the company did with the refreshed Arteon, this compact crossover is getting a nip and tuck to keep it looking fresh and keep its technology competitive against its rivals.

Up front, the refreshed 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan sports a new, wider grille that bends into the sleeker headlight design. LED headlights and taillights now come standard across the range, and up front onlookers will notice the newly styled VW badge. Around the back, the car is largely the same as before, with a couple notable exceptions. “Tiguan” is now spelled out in individual letters across the tailgate, while the “4Motion” badging has also been updated for all-wheel drive models.

The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan gets more substantial interior changes, including a redesigned steering wheel and standard Digital Cockpit.

Interior changes

Like the exterior, you’ll recognize the interior of the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan if you have been shopping it recently. The most immediately noticeable change is the standard Digital Cockpit, which comes in either 8 or 10-inch forms depending on which model you buy. The Tiguan’s infotainment system has also been updated to VW’s latest MIB3 software, which adds wireless App-Connect support. The base SE model still gets a 6.0-inch unit, while the SE and SEL R-Line models get a larger 8.0-inch display.

The base S model gets cloth seats, while the SE and SE R-Line get the leatherette treatment and the SEL R-Line gets proper leather seats. A 480-watt Fender premium audio system is available as an option, and 15-color ambient lighting is available on the SEL R-Line. Volkswagen didn’t announce any changes to the interior dimensions, so this 2022 Tiguan will more or less have the same amount of space as the outgoing model.

Some new options in the color palette

The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan adds new color options, including Oryx White and Kings Red on the R-Line models. The interior options have been fleshed out as well, as shown below:





Base S models start off with 17-inch alloy wheels and heated seats, as well as a redesigned steering wheel with touch-sensitive buttons. Car-Net, keyless entry, and the standard LED headlights and taillights are also available on the base Tiguan. If you’re looking for more driver assistance tech, adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist are an option through the Advanced Driver Assistance System package. The SE model adds a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch alloys, a power tailgate, the ADAS system that was a package on the S, and a system called Travel Assist.

Basically, Travel Assist is similar to Nissan’s ProPilot Assist, as it offers a hands-on, semi-autonomous driving mode. The car will steer, accelerate and brake itself, but requires you to keep your hands on the wheel. Finally, SE R-Line Black and SEL R-Line add the sportier appearance touches, larger wheels and, in the latter, the ambient lighting system, predictive adaptive cruise control and the larger Digital Cockpit display.

A panoramic sunroof comes on all SE and higher models. As with the current Tiguan, a third row of seats is still available on AWD models.

No powertrain changes for the U.S.

One area the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan won’t change is under the hood. Here in the U.S., we still get the same EA888 2.0-liter turbo engine with 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. That comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission driving either the front or all four wheels, depending on which model you buy.

In Europe, Volkswagen did announce a 315 horsepower Tiguan R and a plug-in hybrid version (again, similar to the refreshed Arteon). However, there’s no word on whether either model is coming to North America yet.

Pricing is not currently available yet either, as we are looking at a Fall 2021 launch. VW aims to remain competitive in the segment, though, so the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan shouldn’t move much from its $24,945 starting price. At the top end, the current Tiguan prices out around $38,795, which is on par with most of its rivals.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan photo gallery*

*European model shown. U.S. customers will strictly get the long wheelbase Tiguan in Fall 2021.