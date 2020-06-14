Ask Nathan: Ford ‘Everglades’, 2021 Subaru Crosstrek and Used Nissan Titans?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

What is the Ford “Everglades”?

Should I get the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek?

Thinking about a used 2011 Nissan Titan.

The first question comes from a fan who caught wind of the name Ford Everglades. He’s not sure what to make of it.

Q: I saw on a fan site that there might be a Ford Everglades. What!?

That is a hell of a name if it’s true Nathan. Is it some alligator-like version of an F-150? Maybe it’s some new SUV that Ford is hush hush about. I can’t get my head around that name. I feel like it could be a cool name or stupid as hell, depending on what it’s part of.

I’m a correctional officer in Jacksonville and I love watching your shows! All of your crazy channels and your fun videos still give me the information I need which is outstanding! Things are so crazy right now and I look forwarding to escaping with your shows all the time. I wish I could move to beautiful Colorado. You guys live in the most amazing place, it’s certainly blessed!

I like how different ya’ll are and love the new ideas and old ideas too. Maybe one day you guys could buy a Nissan or Toyota as your next project trucks because you guys have do so much with Fords. I even remember your old Raptor videos!

I’m a Ford guy and I appreciate the hard work you guys pour into coverage. I now see how Ford treats journalists who cover rumors and spy stuff, I don’t need a public answer if you don’t want. kind of mad at them for pulling this and I hope they fix the situation soon. But I wanted to say thank you for responding to my Twitter questions.

Sincerely,

— Brooke D.

A: Hi Brooke!

No worries about the response, we are still reporting everything we can and answering questions is no problem.

The Ford Everglades name you heard about was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 5, it can be used for “motor vehicles, namely, automobiles, pickup trucks, electric vehicles, sport utility vehicles, off-road vehicles and their structural parts”.

It’s just for the name Everglades, not Ford Everglades. It could be the Everglades edition of something, as opposed to a vehicle itself. There are a ton of possibilities about what they would use this name with. Perhaps there’s a chance that they will never use it, just stop others from acquiring it? It could be a trim level, an option package, a part combination – or even a vehicle.

What’s in a name?

Recently, AutoGuide reported on another name, Stormtrak, which Ford filed a patent application to acquire. There is much speculation that they want to dominate the entire sport, crossover and SUV market. This could mean building a Subaru rival. Many feel the Stormtrak name could be the U.S. version of their Focus Active lineup.

If you remember, Ford wanted to bring the Focus Active to the United States, but politics got in the way and it never happened. You can read about the details right here. It’s possible that Ford is considering it again, with a new name.

Is it possible that the Ford Stormtrek Everglade is a future vehicle’s trim level? Yes indeed, it is possible. We will know a lot more in the near future, once Ford gets through their batch of newest releases, we expect to see something like this in less than two years – hopefully.

Thanks for all of your great support!

— N

The next question comes from a fan of Subarus who’s debating getting a current Subaru Crosstrek, or the revised 2021 model.

Q (via NathanAdlen@Twitter): I want to buy a base model Subaru Crossrtrek with a manual.

Thinking about the new one that’s coming out, should I wait? I need to save money but this new one might be worth the wait. Or is it not?

— Elm 0

A: Hi there!

That’s a great question. If you’re looking at a base model, the engine performance remains the same. What you’ll get with the new model is revised styling, safety improvements and different options.

From Subaru:

Two Power Levels for 2021 Debuted on the 2019 Forester, the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER engine in the 2021 Crosstrek Sport and Limited produces 182 hp and 176 lb.-ft. of torque. With their standard Lineartronic® CVT(continuously variable transmission), these trim levels achieve EPA-estimated fuel economy of 27 city / 34 highway / 29 combined MPG.



The 2021 Crosstrek Base and Premium trims continue to use the efficient and responsive 2.0-liter 4-cylinder BOXER engine that delivers 152-hp and 145 lb.-ft. of torque. Base and Premium trim levels are offered with either a standard 6-speed manual transmission or optional Lineartronic CVT. The CVT models achieve EPA-estimated fuel economy of 28 city / 33 highway / 30 combined MPG. The 6-speed manual models are rated at 22 city / 29 highway / 25 combined MPG.

I think that the value will be greater with the current model as prices for an all-new/updated model will undoubtedly be higher. Dealerships will want to move the old model for the new one and may be willing to negotiate.

— N

The last question is from a fan who is considering a 2011 Nissan Titan.

Q: (Via Twitter@NathanAdlen) Think I might buy a 2011 Nissan Titan.

What do you think of them? Thought about a 2012 F-150 as well. I off road a lot and pull a small fishing boat that’s 2,300 combined. I need something tough and cheap!

— Anonymous

A: Hi!

The 2011 Nissan Titan is a great truck. Many of the issues of the older models were resolved by 2011 and complaints are few. If all things are equal (mileage, price and condition) I would lean towards the Nissan.

You need to make sure there are no leaks from the drive-train and the rear end. Check the brakes and make sure it shifts smoothly, that includes shifting the gear lever too. See if you feel or hear a clunk from the rear when driving. You’ll need to make sure there’s minimal rust as well.

Keep in mind: the Titan isn’t the most frugal truck out there, the 2011 model gets poor gas mileage.

I think the world of the old Nissan Titan, it’s a great truck. If you can find the equivalent Toyota Tundra, that would make an excellent choice as well.

Hope that helps!

– N

