Ford Delays The 2021 Bronco Launch Until June 13 Because Of O.J. Simpson’s Birthday

Ford says it is sensitive and respectful to concerns with revealing the Bronco on that date

After all the months of spy photos, rumors and leaked information surrounding the 2021 Ford Bronco, we’ve been anxiously waiting to finally see the production version without all the camouflage. The Blue Oval originally scheduled the reveal for July 9, but there was an issue with that date: It’s O.J. Simpson’s birthday.

For those of you who are aware with O.J. and his connection to the Ford Bronco, you’ll understand why that created an awkward situation.

The reveal of the all-new Bronco lineup will now happen on Monday, July 13. This is instead of July 9. We are sensitive and respectful to some concerns raised previously about the date, which was purely coincidental. — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) June 19, 2020

So, understandably, Ford decided to go ahead and move the reveal date a few days. Now, the 2021 Ford Bronco will officially debut on Monday, July 13, according to both an official post by the company’s Twitter account and a post by chief communications officer Mark Truby.

To skirt a public relations blunder, this was likely a good move on Ford’s part, though there are certainly those who are upset at waiting even another four days to finally see Ford’s revived, iconic SUV. While we will finally see all the details we’ve been guessing at these past several months, there is still supposedly a longer wait in store for the car to actually hit dealers. According to another recent piece of information that was allegedly passed along by a Ford dealer, order books for the new Bronco won’t open until the end of this year. Beyond that, customers may have to wait until April 2021 to finally get their hands on one.

Of course, that information came from an unnamed source. On that basis, as we tried to emphasize in our earlier reports, take the order books and delivery dates with a huge grain of salt. Ford may decide to open up ordering sooner (and possibly start pre-orders immediately following the reveal), and may push past coronavirus-related delays to get the Bronco out to customers more quickly.