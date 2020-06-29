Report: 2021 Ford Bronco Reservations Open On July 13 For $100

After some have been waiting years for its arrival, we’re two weeks away from the official 2021 Ford Bronco reveal. The two and four-door competitors to the Jeep Wrangler will arrive July 13, and we have a pretty decent idea what each one will have in store by now. Nevertheless, there’s still plenty that remains shrouded in mystery, but the folks over at Bronco6G forums were able to shed some more light on reservations.

According to dealer sources they cite in a forum post, as edited by the site’s admins, reservations will open on the debut date. Like the Mustang Mach-E, you’ll reportedly be able to put your name down for either version of the Bronco for a $100 deposit. From there, you’ll choose your preferred dealer, while more options (including the full build-out) are expected to open up later on.

Now, if you do decide to put some money down on a new Bronco, you may be in for a bit of a wait. According to an earlier report, the dealer order banks won’t open until December 2020. From there, dealers will actually start making deliveries to customers in April 2021. Pricing information obviously isn’t available yet, but we don’t expect the Bronco to start too far off the Wrangler’s $31,795 price point.