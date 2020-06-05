Would You Buy The Two-Door 2021 Ford Bronco Over The Four-Door?

[Photos: TFLcar, via an anonymous viewer]

Just yesterday, Ford gave official confirmation of the Bronco’s release date next month. In doing that, the Blue Oval proudly announced that “Bronco Rides Again” and gave some insight into the model’s heritage by way of a special photo gallery. Soon enough, we’ll have the brand new model, and there’s already a fair bit we know (or at least have on good authority). If you’re in the market for a 2021 Ford Bronco, there’s one decision you’ll need to make first and foremost: two-door or four-door?

After Ford made its official announcement, a TFL viewer spotted the two-door Bronco testing just outside Denver, Colorado. That once again confirms there will be two distinct choices, just like you have with the Jeep Wrangler. Under the hood, we suspect there’s a 2.3-liter EcoBoost similar to what’s in the Ford Ranger. That will mate up to a 10-speed automatic transmission, and even a seven-speed manual transmission if you want to row your own gears (more on that here).

We don’t have exact pricing for the 2021 Ford Bronco yet and likely won’t for several months. However, Ford needs to compete with Jeep’s Wrangler directly, so pricing for base models should start somewhere in the $30,000 range. The two-door model should be at least slightly cheaper than its four-door counterpart. Although, if the Wrangler’s any indication, the take rate on the two-door Bronco will likely be fairly low, since most Jeep buyers tend to buy the Unlimited for the added practicality.

As far as off-road capability goes, there’s a strong case for the two door thanks to its shorter wheelbase. Since it’s more maneuverable, certainly some of you will want to take the shorter Bronco, and the model has (historically) been a two-door SUV anyway.

I would take the two-door version of the 2021 Ford Bronco if I were in the market, since the buy-in would be a bit lower and I would use it extensively to tackle the trails out here in Colorado. That said, I want to know your opinion, so leave it in the comments below! Which version of the Bronco would you buy, and why?