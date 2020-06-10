Ford Spices Up The 2021 Mustang Mach-E Color Palette With New ‘Cyber Orange’ Option

[Photos: Ford]

In many ways, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E symbolizes change ahead for the brand and its electric offerings. The Blue Oval’s shot at a Tesla Model Y fighter looks promising on paper, and we’ve had the chance to experience the car in person. As buyers make their way over to the reservations page, however, Ford just announced one more option for the top-end GT model: Cyber Orange paint.

Add that to the list including Rapid Red and Grabber Blue, and people won’t have many opportunities to mistake what you’re driving when you’re on the road. If loud colors aren’t your style, the Mustang Mach-E also offers a more tame option in the equally new Dark Matter Gray, as well as the existing Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Space White, Shadow Black and Iconic Silver options. Ford did not specify whether Cyber Orange would be an extra-cost color, but the company has charged more for colors like Twister Orange on the standard Mustang. As it stands for the Mach-E, you can choose any current color without a price increase, so that may hold true for Cyber Orange as well.

Here’s the other caveat: You can only get Cyber Orange with the Mustang Mach-E GT performance model. That means you’ll have to shell out at least $60,500 for the privilege, before available federal and state tax incentives. On the flip side, you’ll also get a car with 459 horsepower and 612 lb-ft of torque, as well as standard all-wheel drive. Ford’s promising a 98.8-kWh battery with the GT and a 0-60 time of under four seconds by way of its powerful dual motor configuration.

We’ve seen Cyber Orange pop up before, as color options for the Bronco and Bronco Sport. So even if you don’t want a Mustang Mach-E, you will still be able to get that color in some other Ford models fairly soon.