It’s Official: The 2021 Ford Bronco Is Set To Debut In July!

We should see the 2021 Ford Bronco in July, that comes from a pretty good source, Full Size Bronco.com. They noted several emails that came directly from Ford stating that the 2021 Bronco will finally be revealed in July.

Here’s what we all wanted to hear about the upcoming Bronco,

“We have some exciting news for you this morning. After waiting decades, and then an additional delay due to the global pandemic, the Ford Bronco launch is back on. And it’s scheduled for July.” – – fullsizebronco.com

There are many questions that still need to be “officially” answered. Based on test mules we’ve seen all over the country, we know a few details which were once just speculation. On top of that, there are a few facts that Ford themselves have released.

We recently published a detailed (spy-shots) look at the 2021 Ford Bronco that you can read (here).

Here’s what we do know right now:

The truck-based Bronco will be built at the same production facility as the Ford Ranger in Wayne, Michigan. They will share many components.

We know that the 2021 Ford Bronco will have a solid rear axle suspended by coil springs (unlike leaf springs in the Ranger). It will also have an independent front suspension.

It will have a ten-speed automatic transmission or an optional seven-speed manual transmission.

The upcoming Bronco will have a removable hardtop of some kind. It also has a rear mounted spare tire.

Built to compete directly with the Jeep Wrangler, we expect to see several versions of the Bronco in the coming years.

It shares nothing with its crossover-based smaller brother, the Ford Bronco Sport.

Here’s what we don’t know for sure:

Price, power numbers, weights, measurements, trim levels, options, dealership deliver dates and a lot more. Yep, there’s a LOT we still need to discover. That’s why July can’t come soon enough!

We will give you more details the moment we receive them!