Huzzah! The 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon Marches On As A 603 HP Family-Hauling Tire-Shredder

The world needs more family-hauling super-wagons, right? Or is it just me? [Photos: Mercedes-Benz]

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S lineup has arrived, though you may not realize it at first glance. Some subtle tweaks here and there give the game away, like the revised AMG grille with vertical slats and LED headlights. What’s more important, though, is that the E63 S wagon lives on alongside its sedan sibling, so you have some choice when it comes down to what you want in your twin-turbo V8 tire-shredder.





No matter which one you choose, you do get the familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 as before. It still packs 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, but do you really need any more? Perhaps that’s better meant as a rhetorical question. Nevertheless, that’s still good for a 3.3 second 0-60 time in the sedan. Opt for the wagon, and that time goes up to 3.4 seconds. Like the previous model, the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S shoves that power to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Even better? The 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system has a Drift Mode. Put it in Race and turn the ESP system off, and you can make your E 63 S purely rear-wheel drive so you really can shred the tires to your heart’s content. Sign me up.

However, if you’re not in the mood to shrug off the whole “grown up” image, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S has new three-chamber air suspension to dial the ride in for greater comfort than before. The air spring and damper setup allows the driver to tune in how comfortable they’d prefer the car to be through Mercedes’ Adaptive Damping System, which can be set in “Comfort”, “Sport” or “Sport+”.

The sedan’s rear end has been redesigned with new, sleeker taillights.

Other changes to the sedan and wagon

Now, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S has been dramatically restyled at the rear as well, mainly by way of its new taillights. They sport a sleeker look with single horizontal LED brake lights, rather than the old egg-shaped units we had before. Mercedes also reshaped the rear bumper on the sedan and the wagon for better aerodynamics. That’s capped off by a gloss black rear diffuser with two large fins.

On the inside, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon and sedan get a revamped look, with a new AMG steering wheel clad in leather and Alcantara. Mercedes ditched the clock in the center console (who still uses an analog clock anyway?), and updated the 12.3-inch infotainment system with the new MBUX interface. That means you get the “Hey Mercedes” functionality, as the technology makes its way across the brand’s revamped lineup.

Mercedes should bring the revamped E63 S wagon and sedan to the U.S. alter this year. As it will compete directly with the Audi RS6 Avant, it needs to bring its A game. Nevertheless, it’s just exciting that, at least in the performance world, you still can get your hands on a fun wagon. Pricing isn’t available yet, but it shouldn’t move too far from the $107,350 for the sedan or $111,750 for the wagon.