Nissan Teases The Ariya Electric Crossover Before Its July Reveal

The 2021 Nissan Ariya EV crossover is coming.
Many details are still unknown about the 2021 Nissan Ariya EV crossover. We know that it will be an all-wheel drive (AWD) EV with an electric motor on each axle. It’s smaller than a Nissan Rogue, but a bit larger than a Nissan Kicks. Now, Nissan has tossed us a teaser and a date – the Ariya will premier this July.
We have seen several images of the concept version of the Ariya, but not the production model. These shadowy images seem to confirm that it will look similar to the concept. Some insiders at Nissan are hopeful that the public sees the 2021 Nissan Ariya EV crossover as revolutionary as the original Leaf was. That could indicate a realistic entry price and decent range right off the bat.
No, it’s not a Murano EV that some speculated it could be. This is an all-new vehicle on an all-new platform, but will it challenge the (soon to be) crowded market?
According to Nissan, “The world is looking for a leap forward. The Ariya Concept answered the call with its rethinking of the crossover segment from the ground up, including striking design features, interior amenities and space, and sports car-like performance.”
Nissan will add its newest ProPilot driver assist system (semi-autonomous driving system) to this vehicle along with a host of new gizmos we have yet to see. Considering the new debuts of EV crossovers coming from Ford, Volkswagen and General Motors, among others, the timing of this debut is logical.
My editorial comment: If the 2021 Nissan Ariya EV crossover’s looks similar to the concept; but, if they can undercut the competition’s price – it could be a serious contender. Remember: Nissan truly shook up the industry with the debut of the original Leaf. If they can manage to make this the car for the people, it could be a big winner.
We’ll see this July.