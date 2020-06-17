The Range Rover Fifty Celebrates Half A Century With A Special Limited-Run Edition

Meet the Range Rover ‘Fifty’, a special-edition model meant to celebrate half a century of the original luxury off-road SUV. [Photos: Land Rover]

It’s now been half a century since the original Range Rover SUV launched back in 1970. Now, Land Rover is celebrating the occasion with a limited edition run of a special 2021 Range Rover, called the “Fifty”. Apart from all the badging you can expect to adorn the Range Rover Fifty, there are quite a few tweaks this car will have that you standard version won’t, and it will be exclusive. In a nod to the year it launched, this Range Rover will only see 1,970 examples shipped out to customers worldwide.

The 2021 Range Rover Fifty is, as you’d imagine, based on the super luxurious Autobiography trim, so you get all the bells and whistles. Land Rover will sell both standard and long wheelbase versions, and North America will get the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine as standard equipment. However, Land Rover says a range of powertrain options will be available, including more gasoline engines, diesel options and even the P400e plug-in hybrid, where it’s available for customers to buy on the regular Range Rover.

Bespoke colors for the Range Rover Fifty

Like the original model shown above, Land Rover recreated three throwback colors for the Range Rover Fifty. Tuscan Blue (shown above), Davos White and Bahama Gold are available on the special edition model. If you manage to get your hands on the limited edition, you’ll also get bespoke 22-inch wheels with two design options, with exterior accents in “Auric Atlas”.

The Range Rover has come a long way in 50 years, naturally. Now, beyond the top-end model, we also have an entire family of models from which to choose. From the entry-level Evoque through the Velar and Sport, the name has sold over a million examples in its lifetime. Land Rover hasn’t yet announced pricing for the 2021 Range Rover Fifty, but expect it to cost more than the current top-end Autobiography. Fully built out, a long wheelbase version with the 518 horsepower V8 starts at $151,595.

While we’re talking about Land Rover, check out one of our more recent Range Rover-related reviews below: